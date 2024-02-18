5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

1. Last Time Out

For the first three-quarters of the opening frame, the Flames did everything right.

Unfortunately, when you have nothing to show from that early pressure and let the other team hang around long enough to find their game, the tide can turn in a hurry.

And it did.

Sixty-one seconds was all it took for the visitors to ring up a 2-0 cushion, despite the Flames putting up 33 attempts and 12 shots, total, along with the 10 chances they registered in the opening nine-and-a-half minutes, alone.

Patrick Kane, J.T. Compher, Dylan Larkin, David Perron and Lucas Raymond supplied for the offence for the Red Wings, while James Reimer made 38 saves to record the shutout in a 5-0 victory.

“It’s disappointing,” said Blake Coleman, whose group has now dropped six of its last seven on Saddledome ice. "Ideally, in this league, your home record’s generally better than your road record, but obviously that’s not the case for us right now. We’ve had spurts where it’s been good, but it’s not consistent enough. If we capitalize on a few chances in that first 15 minutes, maybe the building gets into it, we start feeling good, maybe it’s a different script.”