5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes

The Flames and Hurricanes meet for the first time this season (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

5ThingsDec7Web
By Chris Wahl
1. Start Me Up

It seems like it’s been the topic du jour, and it was again following Wednesday’s Flames practice.

Tonight, it's all about starting on time - and starting with energy - as Calgary hosts Carolina at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Martin Pospisil was the last Flames skater to open the scoring for the locals in a home game.

It figures a so-called ‘energy guy,’ a player with 35 hits from his 14 games played in the NHL, would be one to provide an early jolt, too.

Head Coach Ryan Huska made no bones Wednesday about wanting more bite, more truculence from his group, with players like Pospisil and A.J. Greer tabbed to lead the way in that department.

"It doesn’t need to necessarily be in your makeup that you’re a crusher out there, but you have to be engaged physically, in order for you to make sure you’re in the right mindset, and ready to play the game the proper way,” Huska said following Wednesday’s practice. “But it also shows everybody around you that you’re ready to go.

“It’s an important part, I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job with that ‘bite’ aspect of the game over the last little while.”

Greer, for one, has held up his end of the bargain since being claimed on waivers from the Bruins in October. Four goals, 40 hits (which leads active Flames players), and accolades from his coach about his preparedness and physicality.

“The one guy I feel has consistent bite for us is A.J. Greer,” Huska noted. “So every night, he’s doing what he has to do to earn more minutes, and it’s up to us to provide those minutes when a player’s showing that.”

Like his players, Huska’s been around the game a long time, and knows that while one or two players might have what it takes to provide a spark, it falls on everyone to play to their capabilities.

“Everybody can be physical in their own way,” Huska said.

“It’s a collective thing.”

"We have to execute"

2. Know Your Enemy

Carolina’s swing through Western Canada has not been easy, so far.

After a 2-1 loss in Winnipeg Monday, the ‘Canes suffered a 6-1 setback last night in Edmonton.

The Oilers shot out of the gate with three goals inside the first six minutes of the first period; forward Zach Hyman finished with a hat-trick for the hosts.

Jordan Staal scored the lone goal Wednesday for Carolina, while Sebastian Aho led the team with four shots on goal (the Hurricanes outshot the Oilers 39-34 in last night’s loss).

Pyotr Kochetkov was tagged with the loss after surrendering three goals on six shots, with Antti Raanta making 25 saves in relief.

Despite the recent stumbles, Carolina still sits second in the Metropolitan Division with a 14-10-1 record; their 29 points are eight fewer than the first-place New York Rangers.

Aho leads the way offensively for the ‘Canes, with 22 points (8G, 14A) to date this season. The Finnish forward has scored three goals in his last four games including a two-goal effort Dec. 2 against Buffalo.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
12.4%
27th
Hurricanes
21.4%
15th
Penalty Kill
Flames
83.8%
9th
Hurricanes
77.2%
21st
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
53.06%
7th
Hurricanes
60.91%
1st
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.54%
13th
Hurricanes
55.32%
4th

3. Fast Facts

2022-23 Season Series:

The Flames and Hurricanes split their two-game season set in 2022-23, with the home team winning on both occasions.

On Oct. 22, Calgary rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit to claim a 3-2 overtime victory at the ‘Dome; Tyler Toffoli ended proceedings 4:30 into the extra frame.

Carolina returned the favour Nov. 26 in Raleigh, with Brett Pesce’s goal 8:46 into the third period standing as the decider.

Did You Know?

Flames blueliner Ilya Solovyov became the first Belarusian player to record his first NHL point in a Calgary uniform Tuesday, when he registered an assist against Minnesota.

Solovyov is one of four skaters selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft to appear in an NHL game (Louis Crevier, Adam Raska, Ben McCartney), and the only one of the four to record a point.

4. Quotable

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska on what makes Connor Zary tick in the offensive zone:

“His ability to hold the puck in the offensive zone and make plays with composure, I think that’s probably the bigger impact that he’s had for our group. He’s really good with the puck, he’s got nerves that a lot of guys don’t have, it allows him to make plays because he’s not afraid to hang on to it.”

"There was no body contact from our group"

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Noah Hanifin

Hanifin was one of four defencemen (including teammate MacKenzie Weegar) to finish tied for the lead among NHL blueliners with five goals in the month of November.

The former fifth-overall pick by the Hurricanes has two career goals against his former club, the most recent coming at the ‘Dome during the 2021-22 season.

He’s been a minute-muncher, too; the 24:38 of ice time Hanifin earned Tuesday against the Wild marked the lowest total in any of his last four games. 

Hurricanes - Teuvo Teravainen

Teravainen is a goal away from matching his entire output from the 2022-23 campaign (he’s got 11 tallies to date), and the former first-round pick of the Blackhawks is on pace to shatter his career-high of 23 tucks this season.

His shooting percentage is off the charts - Teravainen is scoring at a 19.6% clip, and he’s scored the game-winner for the Hurricanes three times already this season.

Last night’s contest was the first since Nov. 24 in which the 29-year-old was held to fewer than two shots on goal.

