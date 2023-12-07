5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes

1. Start Me Up

It seems like it’s been the topic du jour, and it was again following Wednesday’s Flames practice.

Tonight, it's all about starting on time - and starting with energy - as Calgary hosts Carolina at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Martin Pospisil was the last Flames skater to open the scoring for the locals in a home game.

It figures a so-called ‘energy guy,’ a player with 35 hits from his 14 games played in the NHL, would be one to provide an early jolt, too.

Head Coach Ryan Huska made no bones Wednesday about wanting more bite, more truculence from his group, with players like Pospisil and A.J. Greer tabbed to lead the way in that department.

"It doesn’t need to necessarily be in your makeup that you’re a crusher out there, but you have to be engaged physically, in order for you to make sure you’re in the right mindset, and ready to play the game the proper way,” Huska said following Wednesday’s practice. “But it also shows everybody around you that you’re ready to go.

“It’s an important part, I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job with that ‘bite’ aspect of the game over the last little while.”

Greer, for one, has held up his end of the bargain since being claimed on waivers from the Bruins in October. Four goals, 40 hits (which leads active Flames players), and accolades from his coach about his preparedness and physicality.

“The one guy I feel has consistent bite for us is A.J. Greer,” Huska noted. “So every night, he’s doing what he has to do to earn more minutes, and it’s up to us to provide those minutes when a player’s showing that.”

Like his players, Huska’s been around the game a long time, and knows that while one or two players might have what it takes to provide a spark, it falls on everyone to play to their capabilities.

“Everybody can be physical in their own way,” Huska said.

“It’s a collective thing.”