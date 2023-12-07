Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'

Hanifin on starting strongly against Carolina:

"I think the start’s going to dictate the game tonight, I think it’s something we haven’t been good enough at, just making sure those first five, 10 minutes of the game we establish our presence out there and not be chasing the game all night. Carolina’s a good team, they’re going to be ready to go tonight, too, so we’ve got to be prepared. It’s going to be a hard-fought game, we’ve just got to come out of the game swinging."

On what he sees in the Hurricanes:

"They’ve got a great D core, they play a really fast game, they’re good on faceoffs. They’re similarly built, they’ve got some really good players, but don’t have a guy that’s going to go put up five points in a game - they win by committee. They roll their lines, all their D can contribute and play and they work really hard. It’s a good test for us tonight."