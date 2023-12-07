Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'

Get caught up on the chatter from morning skate ahead of the Flames and Hurricanes

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Hanifin on starting strongly against Carolina:

"I think the start’s going to dictate the game tonight, I think it’s something we haven’t been good enough at, just making sure those first five, 10 minutes of the game we establish our presence out there and not be chasing the game all night. Carolina’s a good team, they’re going to be ready to go tonight, too, so we’ve got to be prepared. It’s going to be a hard-fought game, we’ve just got to come out of the game swinging."

On what he sees in the Hurricanes:

"They’ve got a great D core, they play a really fast game, they’re good on faceoffs. They’re similarly built, they’ve got some really good players, but don’t have a guy that’s going to go put up five points in a game - they win by committee. They roll their lines, all their D can contribute and play and they work really hard. It’s a good test for us tonight."

"It’s going to be a hard-fought game"

Pospisil on drawing back into the lineup:

"I’m excited to be back in the lineup, help this team and bring some energy and physicality. The last couple games, when I played, I didn’t feel really good about my game, so I think it was good to sit one game and see the game from a different point of view. Now I’m back and I’m really excited to play, hopefully we’ll win tonight."

On what he can do to consistently stay in the lineup:

"Use my speed every shift, I know sometimes it’s not easy, especially in this league, but just stay consistent, use my speed, and bring some energy every shift. Even if I’m sitting on the bench for five, 10 minutes, it doesn’t matter; I have to bring it every shift."

"I have to bring it every shift"

Huska on Wolf getting the start in goal tonight:

"That was part of the plan ahead of time, so this was going to be his game, so we just stayed with the plan."

On using the Hurricanes as a model for how to play:

"Everybody looks at the way Carolina’s been over the last six years. They’re a team that’s always in your face, they have a team that understands how they have to play to have success. I think every coach would like to see their team be consistent in that regard, for sure. They’re one of the teams people look at when you’re really trying to push your team to play a faster-paced game."

"They’re a team that’s always in your face"

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes 07.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes

News Feed

Flames Turn To Wolf For 'Canes Clash

'Got Some Swagger About Him'
5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes 07.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes
Say What - 'We Have To Execute'

Say What - 'We Have To Execute'
FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly
Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'

Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'
Flames Fall To Wild

Flames Fall To Wild
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23
Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive

Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive
Flames Ready To Perform In Front Of New-Look Goalie Tandem

'A Lot Of Trust'
Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'

Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'
Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled

Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled
5 Things - Flames vs. Wild 05.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild
Say What - 'Hard To Play Against'

Say What - 'Hard To Play Against'
Future Watch Update - 04.12.23

Future Watch Update - 04.12.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop A Close One

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop A Close One
Say What - 'Lost The Battle'

Say What - 'Lost The Battle'
Flames Edged 4-3 By Canucks

Oh, So Close
Pysyk Pumped To Join Flames Organization

'We're Absolutely Pumped'