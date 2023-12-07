'Got Some Swagger About Him'

He's here, and he's ready to howl.

Dustin Wolf gets the keys to the Flames crease tonight for his third career NHL start, as Calgary hosts Carolina at Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

Recalled earlier this week, Wolf is treating each moment with the big club as a chance to feel more acclimated to the NHL game.

“I’ve gotten to know the guys a little bit better,” he told reporters Tuesday. “It’s been good to be in this locker-room, and be able to put my best foot forward every day and try and help the team win.”

The reigning American Hockey League MVP has won 87 games with the Flames top affiliate since being selected from the WHL’s Everett Silvertips in the 2019 NHL Draft, including a league-best 42 last season.

But even in his limited time with the Flames - which included a 34-save performance in Ottawa Nov. 11 - Wolf is well aware of the bump in skill level compared to what he’s parried aside as a Calgary Wrangler.

“Guys are so good in this league, it’s different than the American League, guys are so much better at tipping pucks, getting in your face, getting in your eyes and making it difficult to see things,” Wolf said. “It makes my job a little harder, so I’ve got to make sure I’m fighting through and doing everything I can to see pucks.

“I know the guys in front of me are going to do everything they can to help.”

Wolf stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief Tuesday against Minnesota, his first NHL regular-season action on Saddledome ice since last season’s debut against the Sharks (a 4-1 win last April).

Head Coach Ryan Huska figures the 38:30 of relief work against the Wild will go a long way in helping Wolf feel comfortable tonight.

“I think it allows him to get up to speed of the NHL shots again, or the NHL pace,” Huska said following Thursday’s morning skate. “The game is a little bit different than the American League for sure, there’s no doubt about that.”

Huska told reporters tonight’s contest with the Hurricanes was scheduled for Wolf ever since his callup from the Wranglers Tuesday morning.

And he has no qualms about throwing the 22-year-old into the lineup against a team that’s put 83 shots on opposing nets through the first 120 minutes of their Western road swing.

“I thought he’s played well,” Huska said of his young netminder. “One thing that’s noticeable is his rebound control, he does a really good job of controlling pucks.

“He’s going to see a shot volume team tonight, so there’s going to be a lot of pucks coming his direction; that’s one of his strengths, we’re looking forward to seeing him do a great job tonight.”

In each of his four seasons of hockey since being drafted, Wolf has been named the top goaltender in whichever league he’s played the majority of his games.

He won goaltender of the year honours in the WHL in 2020 and 2021, earning similar accolades in the AHL in each of the last two seasons.

Whether at the AHL or NHL level, Huska is confident in Wolf’s ability to succeed, citing preparation and self-belief as a big factor in his young goaltender’s success.

There’s no difference in his approach, he’s got some swagger about him; he’s going to make sure that he’s ready to play no matter where he’s playing,” Huska said.

“That’s what we love about him.”