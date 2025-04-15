5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights 

1. Down To Two

Today's Flames preview is presented by the number two.

It's the number of points Calgary is seeking this evening against Vegas.

It's the number of points by which the Flames trail the St. Louis Blues in the wild card chase.

And it's the number of games left in Calgary's regular season.

That all blends together for a Super Tuesday - or TWOS-day, as the Flames close out their regular season home schedule against the Golden Knights.

It's another must-win game for Calgary - the latest in a long series of must-win games - but after Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Sharks, there remains a glimmer of hope.

A raison d'être for a continued post-season push.

For Ryan Huska, the preparation stays the same, and he's optimistic his club will build on both their win over San Jose, but also their effort the last time Vegas visited, 10 days ago.

"We’ll do things the same way. Coaches will look at game plans to see if we can do anything different, but the last time we played them in here, we were better than what we were when we played them in Vegas," the Flames head coach said. "We have to use our building to our advantage, and we have to make sure the building has energy based on the way we play, and we have energy based on the way the building is."

Tonight, of all nights though, is the evening the Flames will hope to get some help on the out-of-town scoreboard (see Section 3 below).

They've been doing their part. Calgary has collected at least a point in six straight games, and 12 of their last 14 (a 9-2-3 stretch overall, dating back to a 2-1 win over the Rangers Mar. 18).

"I think we might have one of the better records in the league since 4 Nations" said Huska. "I mentioned Mikael (Backlund) being driven, I feel like our team is right now. No matter what the situation is, they’re not throwing a towel in if we’re down, if we’re up, they’re going to continue to grind.

"I like the way they’re playing right now. I just feel like that belief that they’ve built over the course of the year is at its strongest right now."

This evening, they'll try and do it again.

And get by (with a little help from their friends).