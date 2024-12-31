5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks

1. NYE Special

With more than 19,000 rowdy partygoers on hand, it promises to be one heck of a New Year’s bash!

Needless to say, the Scotiabank Saddledome is THE place to be as we close the book on 2024.

“Oh, you can feel it in the building,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said of the looming hullaballoo. “It's one of those nights where I think people are wound up all day long and there's an excitement in the air. And it's a fun game for guys to play, for sure.

“There will be energy (tonight). I think it make it even more of a rambunctious building, probably, as well because it's Vancouver in town and we would consider them one of our bigger rivals.”

While it officially falls on a Tuesday (*Scratchy* Tuesday, no less!), this holiday fixture promises to bring a swath of excitement down to the ‘Dome for a 7 p.m. puck drop, followed by a postgame party in the Telus Club and Dutton’s Original 16 Lounge, featuring a DJ, live music, and all kinds of good vibes until 2 a.m.