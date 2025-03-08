5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

1. Sticking Together

They've stayed in the chase through 62 games.

And Flames general manager Craig Conroy wasn't about to let that all go to waste.

Conroy stood firm - and kept his group intact - from deep in the heart of Texas Friday, as the NHL Trade Deadline came and went without a move involving the Calgarians.

And that's just as much a reflection on Conroy's dressing room as anything, as the Flames return home to host the Canadiens to kick off a three-game homestand at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It's a welcome change, a year on from a deadline that saw Conroy's hand forced by pending free agents.

This March, there's a sense of commitment, of trust, among the group vying to put the Flames back in the post-season for the first time in three years.

Conroy got his work done early, bringing in forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, a vote of confidence in a roster that's exceeded external expectations through the first three quarters of the campaign.

"It’s a little different than last year obviously … but it’s a good thing, because we believe in the team just from the beginning of the year," Conroy said Friday in Dallas after the deadline passed. "We made a trade with Philly, and we did it earlier. We jumped ahead of it a little bit.

"We feel good with the team, and we believe in the group, and they believe in each other, which is great."

All season long, Conroy and head coach Ryan Huska have referred to the group of six leaders - veteran forwards and defenders who surely would have drawn interest from around the league - and Friday, Conroy re-affirmed the group has helped swing the dressing room vibe in the right direction.

"Really, just for us, we feel like this group has done a great job," Conroy shared. "They’re tight, you see ‘em in the locker room, you see ‘em together.

"They believe we’re going to do it - right from day one in training camp - and now, we’re going to see how they do down the stretch."

And make no mistake, the stretch is here.

This three-game stop on home soil is a chance for the Flames to build on an already strong home record. Calgary's 17 home wins are the most of any of the teams vying for that coveted second Wild Card spot in the West, and it's no secret the Flames will need to extract as many points as they can from Scotiabank Saddledome ice if they're to claim that spot as their own.

Twenty games left.

An Original Six opponent - with Original Six atmosphere sure to follow.

Conroy's charges have come this far. It's time to see what they're made of as we head into the home stretch.