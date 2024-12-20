5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

1.

One more.

Then a breather.

And what better stocking stuffer than a couple more points under the tree?

That's what Mikael Backlund and the Flames are after Saturday, as they close out the pre-holiday portion of the schedule with a 2 p.m. matinee against the Blackhawks.

"We had a good meeting this morning, guys are excited for a new game tomorrow," Backlund said after a brisk skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday morning. "I thought we had a good practice, some good energy out there, good pace.

"Now we’re looking forward to tomorrow."

There are two schools of thought, though.

The first adheres to the belief that ending any experience with a positive is a plus, be it in dog training or professional hockey.

The second, according to head coach Ryan Huska, is that Saturday's game is just another date on the calendar.

"It’s funny, I always used to think the Christmas break - when I was coaching junior - was a big thing, ‘cause the kids all wanted to get home and see their friends and family," the Flames bench boss relayed Friday. "But I don’t feel the same with this. This is another game for us, tomorrow, really. A game that we have to make sure we’re at our very best to win in, so it doesn’t matter if there’s two or five days coming up that we aren’t playing.

"It’s a game on our schedule that I feel like we have to be at our very best to give ourselves an opportunity to win."