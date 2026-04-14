5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

1. Home Stretch

Two games to go.

Two more opportunities for the Flames to strut their stuff in front of the C of Red.

And a stiff challenge tonight on home ice, as Calgary plays its penultimate contest of the campaign against the Presidents Trophy winners from Colorado. GET TICKETS

Despite all the changes, despite all the youth injected into the Flames lineup, this team's been pretty good at home as of late. In fact, Calgary is one of only two NHL clubs (the other being the Washington Capitals) to have not suffered a regulation loss on home ice since the Trade Deadline; the Flames are 7-0-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome since March 6.

There's a sense of comfort beneath the Saddle.

But beyond its walls, a growing sense of confidence among the young players on this team, some of whom are getting a crash course in NHL life as the 2025-26 campaign draws to a close.

Aydar Suniev notched his first career point Sunday against Utah, Tyson Gross tallied his first NHL goal five days ago against the same Avalanche squad the Flames will see tonight.

But front and centre among the youth movement, No. 19 in red. Zayne Parekh logged almost 24 minutes of ice-time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth (leading all skaters), all while earning an assist and helping run Calgary's top pairing alongside Zach Whitecloud.

He's catching eyes: in the stands, the press box, and most importantly, behind the Flames bench.

"When you look at his game, tonight, to me, was by far his best game that he’s played in a lot of different ways, not just with the puck but without the puck," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of Parekh following Sunday's win. "I think he’s steadily getting better. His game’s coming along, and I think he’s feeling much better about where he’s at right now, and he deserves to be.

"He’s done a good job."

Veteran Blake Coleman alluded to this stretch run as a low-pressure environment for the young Flames to get NHL reps. But pressure or not, these are valuable games for Parekh, Suniev, Gross and their compatriots.

And while Colorado has already wrapped up the top seed heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs, they'll still be a tough out, as referenced by this season's two previous meetings in Denver.

But a test against the NHL's best is important experience indeed.