5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Flames, Avalanche meet for third time in as many weeks (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Home Stretch

Two games to go. 

Two more opportunities for the Flames to strut their stuff in front of the C of Red. 

And a stiff challenge tonight on home ice, as Calgary plays its penultimate contest of the campaign against the Presidents Trophy winners from Colorado. GET TICKETS

Despite all the changes, despite all the youth injected into the Flames lineup, this team's been pretty good at home as of late. In fact, Calgary is one of only two NHL clubs (the other being the Washington Capitals) to have not suffered a regulation loss on home ice since the Trade Deadline; the Flames are 7-0-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome since March 6.

There's a sense of comfort beneath the Saddle. 

But beyond its walls, a growing sense of confidence among the young players on this team, some of whom are getting a crash course in NHL life as the 2025-26 campaign draws to a close. 

Aydar Suniev notched his first career point Sunday against Utah, Tyson Gross tallied his first NHL goal five days ago against the same Avalanche squad the Flames will see tonight.

But front and centre among the youth movement, No. 19 in red. Zayne Parekh logged almost 24 minutes of ice-time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth (leading all skaters), all while earning an assist and helping run Calgary's top pairing alongside Zach Whitecloud.

He's catching eyes: in the stands, the press box, and most importantly, behind the Flames bench.

"When you look at his game, tonight, to me, was by far his best game that he’s played in a lot of different ways, not just with the puck but without the puck," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of Parekh following Sunday's win. "I think he’s steadily getting better. His game’s coming along, and I think he’s feeling much better about where he’s at right now, and he deserves to be.

"He’s done a good job."

Veteran Blake Coleman alluded to this stretch run as a low-pressure environment for the young Flames to get NHL reps. But pressure or not, these are valuable games for Parekh, Suniev, Gross and their compatriots.

And while Colorado has already wrapped up the top seed heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs, they'll still be a tough out, as referenced by this season's two previous meetings in Denver.

But a test against the NHL's best is important experience indeed.

See all the action from Sunday's tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome

2. Know Your Enemy

The Avalanche will have home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs and tonight, they'll play their final road game of the regular campaign as the countdown to the post-season begins.

But as was the case this past Thursday when the two sides met, Colorado is not expected to have either Calgarian Cale Makar or former Flame Nazem Kadri in the lineup. Neither dressed Monday in Edmonton, though Kadri did make the trip back to Alberta.

Last night at Rogers Place, Sam Malinski and Connor McDavid exchanged regulation-time markers, before all three Avalanche shooters tickled the twine in the shootout, helping Colorado earn a 2-1 victory over the Oilers.

Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves to earn the victory in goal.

Colorado's +94 goal differential is the best in the NHL by more than 30 points, and the Avalanche are one of only three teams with fewer than 10 regulation losses away from home this season (Dallas and Montreal are the others).

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.1%
31st
Avalanche
17.6%
T-25th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
79.9%
15th
Avalanche
84.3%
1st
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
49.44%
16th
Avalanche
56.59%
2nd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.29%
25th
Avalanche
55.20%
3rd

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's meeting is the first in Calgary between the Flames and Avalanche this season, but the third overall, following a pair of Colorado home-ice victories Mar. 30 and Apr. 9.

Tyson Gross scored the lone marker for the Flames in their last encounter with the Avalanche - a 3-1 loss at Ball Arena - the tally was Gross' first in the NHL.

Did You Know?

Brayden Pachal's three-point effort Sunday against Utah marked a personal best not just in the NHL, but as a pro!

The steady Saskatchewan blueliner recorded a goal (his first of the 2025-26 season) and two helpers in the 4-1 win over the Mammoth, earning first star honours in the process.

Pachal's last three-point game came while serving as captain of the Prince Albert Raiders during their 2018-19 WHL championship campaign. He had a goal (the game-winner) and two helpers Mar. 8, 2019 in an 8-0 victory over Swift Current.

4. They Said It

Check this space for the very latest from Tuesday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Aydar Suniev

Suniev played career NHL game No. 5 Sunday against the Mammoth, and earned his first NHL point with his primary assist on Brayden Pachal's third-period tally. 

The 21-year-old rookie played 2:32 of powerplay time against Utah Sunday, too. Suniev is tied for the Calgary Wranglers' team lead this season with six powerplay markers, part of the 15 he scored at the AHL level this year.

Avalanche - Martin Necas

The Czech forward has shattered his previous NHL bests this season with 38 goals and 99 points, and his goal last Thursday stood up as the decider in Colorado's 3-1 win over the Flames at Ball Arena.

Necas ranks sixth in the League with 75 even-strength points, and entering play Monday, his shooting percentage was at 19.2%, a pretty impressive feat given the 27-year-old has ripped nearly 200 pucks on net this season.

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