5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

1. Up To Buffalo
The Grateful Dead said it best.
Just keep truckin’ on.
And for the Flames, tonight’s contest is another opportunity to take a step forward as they continue a five-game road trip in western New York.
Calgary earned a point in a 3-2 shootout setback in Washington, a game that saw the Flames fire 40 shots on target and win 61% of the faceoffs.
Goaltending was again a point of discussion as the team practiced in Buffalo Wednesday, with Head Coach once again giving a vote of confidence to his puck-stopping tandem.
“(Marky)’s an elite goaltender and he gives you a chance to win and that’s what you want out of your guys, no different than Dan (Vladar) will be when he gets himself into the net,” Huska commented. “We believe in both of our guys and we know they’re more than capable of not just helping us win, but they’re capable of stealing games.”