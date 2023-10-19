5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube each counted their first goals of the season against the Capitals, each recording multi-point efforts in the loss while also making things happen on the Flames’ second powerplay unit.

Ruzicka has moved from Calgary’s fourth line to the top six since the season began last week, a move that offers a chance for the young forward to bring more to the table offensively.

Huska is eager to see Ruzicka take another step after he posted 20 points in 44 games last season, with an eye on seeing the 6-foot-4 winger impact games on a more regular basis.

“He’s got to challenge himself a lot of times to make sure he’s consistent,” Huska noted recently, “because the size that he has, and the way he can protect the puck, he can do a lot of things really well.”

Defenceman Noah Hanifin has emerged as one of the Flames’ offensive leaders to begin the new campaign. He leads the team with four assists - and also sits tied among Calgary’s points leaders - after collecting a pair of primary helpers Monday night.

In fact, the offence has been spread around through the first three games: the Flames’ nine goals have come off the sticks of eight different players, with forward Andrew Mangiapane leading the way thanks to his pair of tallies on opening night.

KeyBank Center has proven to be a happy hunting ground in recent years; Calgary has won in each of its last five visits to Buffalo dating back to March of 2018 including a 7-2 triumph this past February.

We don’t have much longer to wait to see if the Flames can extend that run to an even half-dozen games, and earn their first win of the road trip in the process.