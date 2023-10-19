Say What - 'Earn My Teammates' Respect'

Gilbert on playing in his hometown tonight:

“It's a good amount of people again. Family and friends - I'm blessed to have such a good supporting cast back here, so it will be a fun game.”

On carving a role in the NHL:

“To me, it's been an immediate day-to-day approach. Just trying to be in the moment and be focused on that day, try not to have too big of a grand-scheme picture. Just trying to get better every day, earn trust, earn my teammates' respect and try to build on it.

“The more consistently you play, the more comfortable you feel. Then, you can get acclimated to the speed and it starts to really slow down for you. That's obviously a nice thing. But it's such a veteran D corps and such a good group of guys that have a wealth of knowledge and experience, so it makes it really easy to step in because you know what you're getting from everybody every night.”

Zadorov on making NHL debut 10 years ago today:

“In this building? Oh wow. That's cool.”

On what he remembers from that day:

“I got hurt in the preseason, so I kind of missed the first few games of the year. When I got back, our team was playing well, so they gave me a chance. I played against Colorado, dressed as the seventh D - think I played like 15 minutes – and it was good. Couldn't sleep the night before that. It was a good memory.”

On returning to Buffalo:

“This is where my NHL career started. A lot of good memories, two years spending here. It's an A-class organization. They took care of their players.

“It's my 11th year. I was thinking about that before our first game. The time flies by quick, so I think it's a pleasure and I'm thankful to be here and play at the best level I can.”

Huska on Vladar getting the start in goal:

“Dan's playing tonight, I can say that. As we get going, I don't think I would be so forthcoming, but he's ready to go.”

On Vladar’s cancelled start in Washington:

“He came down with a little something, but that's in the past now and he's ready to go.”

On the Flames identity:

“It's a team that's hard to play against. We don't give a lot of time and space. We may not have the most physical group, we may not have the most offensive group in the league, but we have a lot of guys that are really good hockey players and when you play the right way together, they're hard to play against because they don't leave a lot of room. And when you're creating situations like that, you're going to create some turnovers and we have a lot of guys with the ability to finish. It's just finding a way to get them the puck a little more often - and playing together and playing tight is the way we're going to do that.”