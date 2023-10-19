News Feed

Dube Off To a Great Start Offensively

Flames Statement Regarding Topi Ronni

Say What - 'Earn My Teammates' Respect'

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres 19.10.23

Flames Looking to 'Get On A Roll' With The Powerplay

Markstrom Playing With a 'Free and Clear Mind'

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

FlamesTV Podcast - Catching Up With Marc Savard

Say What - 'Getting Better Every Game'

Flames Fall in a Shootout to Capitals

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Say What - 'You Want To Create Havoc'

Flames Ready to Bounce Back Tonight Against Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Coronato's Teammates Marvel at the Rookie's First Goal

Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'

Flames Drop 5-2 Decision in Pittsburgh

Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Buffalo

Dan Vladar will make his first start of the season as the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres tonight at the KeyBank Center.

Puck drop goes at 5 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.

Based on the forward lines and pairings during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltenders:

Dan Vladar