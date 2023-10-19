Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

Dan Vladar will make his first start of the season as the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres tonight at the KeyBank Center.
Puck drop goes at 5 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.
Based on the forward lines and pairings during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr
Defence:
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev
Goaltenders:
Dan Vladar