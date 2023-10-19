Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

Dan Vladar will make his first start of the season as the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres tonight at the KeyBank Center.

Puck drop goes at 5 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.

Based on the forward lines and pairings during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltenders:

Dan Vladar