5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

Flames road schedule concludes in Seattle (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. End Of The Road

Fourteen days and five cities later, the longest road trip of the season for the Flames - and the team's 2025-26 away schedule - draws to a close Saturday in Seattle.

For those keeping score at home, the 9,000-plus kilometre journey would take about 84 hours to complete by car.

And the make-up of the team has changed a bit, too, since the Flames took off from Calgary Mar. 29. Defenceman Kevin Bahl and forward Blake Coleman both departed: the former due to injury, the latter because of a family addition, but the team has forged on, and battled, most recently Thursday night in a 3-1 setback in Denver that was a toe or two away from requiring extra time.

And even without Bahl, Coleman, and fellow veteran Ryan Strome (who missed Thursday's game due to illness), opportunity knocked, and players answered the door.

"I think it's just the opportunity that we talked about before the game," Head Coach Ryan Huska discussed post-game at Ball Arena in Denver. "You know, there's some people out of the lineup, but it also gives someone a chance to play, and I think some of our players did a good job of stepping up tonight."

One of those players was Tyson Gross, who notched his first NHL marker against the Avalanche and thought he'd scored an equalizer minutes later only to have it called back on a coach's challenge for offside.

Another might well be defenceman Abram Wiebe. The 22-year-old blueliner was acquired in January and signed Friday out of the University of North Dakota after a solid, three-year collegiate career. 

With only four games left on the 2025-26 schedule, opportunities are limited for veterans and newcomers alike to finish the campaign on a high. To make one (or four) final impressions on coaches and management with an off-season looming.

And tonight as well, an opportunity exists for everyone to get back on Air Flames Saturday evening for the final leg home with smiles on their faces.

To end this long, strange journey on a positive note.

Check out all the action from Thursday's tilt in Denver

2. Know Your Enemy

Seattle's playoff fate could be sealed by the time the puck drops Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken enter play eight points back of the Kings for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with four games to play , but Los Angeles has a Saturday matinee on home ice versus Edmonton.

Last time out, Seattle overcame a 3-1 third-period deficit thanks to goals from Berkly Catton and Bobby McMann, then Catton notched the shootout decider as the Kraken knocked off the Golden Knights 4-3 on home ice. 

McMann's goal was his ninth in 14 contests with Seattle since moving West from Toronto at the trade deadline, and his 28 tallies this season - a career best for the Wainwright product - are tops on the squad.

Centre Matty Beniers, who won the Calder Trophy in 2023, is one tally away from his third 20-goal campaign in his young NHL career.

But off the ice, recent days have seen winds of change blow through the Emerald City. The team announced President of Hockey Operations Ron Francis will be stepping down from the club at the conclusion of the season. The 63-year-old was named the franchise's first GM in 2019 before being promoted last April.

"It has been an honor to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years,” Francis stated in a release. "I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run.

"This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning."

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.4%
31st
Kraken
20.0%
18th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
79.4%
15th
Kraken
71.5%
32nd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
49.52%
15th
Kraken
45.39%
31st
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.09%
25th
Kraken
42.64%
31st

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's rubber match marks the third and final meeting of the season between Calgary and Seattle and the first since Jan. 5.

Mikael Backlund's two goals - along with Matt Coronato's winner - helped the Flames score a 4-2 win on home ice Dec. 16, before the Kraken evened the season set with a 5-1 triumph just after the turn of the calendar.

Flames Sign Abram Wiebe

The team announced the signing of North Dakota junior defenceman Abram Wiebe to a two-year contract Friday afternoon, and Wiebe linked up with the club Friday evening at their Seattle hotel. 

It's been a whirlwind few months for the product of Mission, B.C., whose collegiate season came to an end Thursday when his Fighting Hawks suffered a Frozen Four defeat to Wisconsin in Las Vegas.

The Flames acquired Wiebe's rights in that January deal that saw Rasmus Andersson head to the Golden Knights, and this past season, the 22-year-old put up 29 points in 40 games at North Dakota; he also went overseas over the holiday season as part of the U.S. Collegiate Selects squad that competed at the Spengler Cup.

Game Notes - Flames @ Kraken 11.04.26
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Download Game Notes - Flames @ Kraken 11.04.26

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for news and notes from Saturday morning's media availability!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Matvei Gridin

The young Russian assisted on Tyson Gross' first NHL goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss at Colorado, extending his point streak to three games in the process.

Gridin has 19 points on the campaign from 34 NHL outings, but his nine points (2G, 7A) since Mar. 20 have him tied for the NHL lead among rookie scorers.

In his last visit to Seattle, a pre-season contest back in September, Gridin scored a calm, precise shootout winner, too.

Kraken - Kaapo Kakko

Kakko saw his four-game point streak draw to a close Thursday against Vegas, but since the Trade Deadline, he leads Seattle in scoring with 15 points (5G, 10A).

The former No. 2 pick is sitting on 199 points for his young NHL career, and his +13 ratings is tops among Kraken skaters.

He has a goal and an assist in two games versus the Flames this season.

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