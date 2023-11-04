5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

1. SEA-TAC(TICS)

To expect the players to leap from their dressing-room stalls and celebrate what, ultimately, amounts to a moral victory is a fool’s errand.

Silver-linings and six-game slides, after all, pair about as well as oil and water.

Often, though, teams tend to play better as they near the end of a tough streak – and if Wednesday’s one-goal defeat to the visiting Dallas Stars is any indication, the Flames enter tonight’s clash in the Pacific Northwest with something to build off.

“Everyone knows that this is a results business and we aren't finding them yet,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said following Friday’s practice. “But by kicking stones and walking around with your head down, it's not going to get you anywhere.

“You've got to keep getting up in the morning and making sure it's your very best day with your effort and the way we want to play. You show the guys a lot of the things that they do well … Now, we've got to do it for 60 minutes (because) the low in there that sometimes shows up in our game hurts us.

“We have to make sure that we're committed to staying with it. And then it’s amazing how quick things turn.

“I feel like it's close."