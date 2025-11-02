5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

1. Last Stop

The Flames have criss-crossed the Eastern half of North America over the past week, from Ontario, to Tennessee and now, to the City of Brotherly Love, where this four-game swing wraps up against the Flyers.

And once again, in Nashville Saturday, the argument could be made that Calgary deserved better than a 4-2 setback to the Predators - a game that saw the homeside take control with three first-period goals over a span of 3:48, only to have the Flames attempt - and come close on - a third-period comeback.

"Most of the game we were the better team over there, so we had a lot of chances; again, we can't be down 3-0 right away," forward Jonathan Huberdeau said following Saturday's contest. "I mean, I still thought we were gonna come back, but I mean, three goals is ia lot.

"We have to be more ready at the get go. I mean, it's not fun losing."

"At times during games, we get in our own way," head coach Ryan Huska added. "That's the hard part right now is we have to move past things like that. Like it's whether it's a turnover, or trying for an opportunity that isn't there at a certain time, it's come back at times to hurt us, and I think we get in our own way in those situations.

"I love the way (goaltender) Devin Cooley came in and played for us in that situation. I thought the guys created some good opportunities as the game went on and been, and I thought we played a physical harder game tonight, too."

Huberdeau and Joel Farabee had the Calgary markers in the third period, while Cooley turned aside all 12 shots that came his way over 40 minutes of relief work.

And in the face of another back-to-back scenario, defenceman Rasmus Andersson and the Flames know there's no other option than to shelve the disappointment of another close setback, and get back to work, to try and end the trip on a positive note.

"It's another game tomorrow, so there's no time to think about it," Andersson commented after the defeat in Nashville.

"Just get up and play."