5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

1. Last Stop

The Flames have criss-crossed the Eastern half of North America over the past week, from Ontario, to Tennessee and now, to the City of Brotherly Love, where this four-game swing wraps up against the Flyers.

And once again, in Nashville Saturday, the argument could be made that Calgary deserved better than a 4-2 setback to the Predators - a game that saw the homeside take control with three first-period goals over a span of 3:48, only to have the Flames attempt - and come close on - a third-period comeback.

"Most of the game we were the better team over there, so we had a lot of chances; again, we can't be down 3-0 right away," forward Jonathan Huberdeau said following Saturday's contest. "I mean, I still thought we were gonna come back, but I mean, three goals is ia lot.

"We have to be more ready at the get go. I mean, it's not fun losing."

"At times during games, we get in our own way," head coach Ryan Huska added. "That's the hard part right now is we have to move past things like that. Like it's whether it's a turnover, or trying for an opportunity that isn't there at a certain time, it's come back at times to hurt us, and I think we get in our own way in those situations.

"I love the way (goaltender) Devin Cooley came in and played for us in that situation. I thought the guys created some good opportunities as the game went on and been, and I thought we played a physical harder game tonight, too."

Huberdeau and Joel Farabee had the Calgary markers in the third period, while Cooley turned aside all 12 shots that came his way over 40 minutes of relief work.

And in the face of another back-to-back scenario, defenceman Rasmus Andersson and the Flames know there's no other option than to shelve the disappointment of another close setback, and get back to work, to try and end the trip on a positive note.

"It's another game tomorrow, so there's no time to think about it," Andersson commented after the defeat in Nashville.

"Just get up and play."

"We'll go off script for 10% and that's what's hurting us"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Flyers come into tonight's game looking to get back into the win column, too, after a 5-2 home-ice setback to the Maple Leafs Saturday.

Christian Dvorak opened the scoring for Philadelphia just over a minute into the contest, but four consecutive goals by Toronto swung the momentum in favour of the visitors.

Tyson Foerster had the other Philly marker, while Dan Vladar stopped 15 of the 19 shots that came his way before being replaced by Alexei Kolosov in the third period.

This week has not been particularly kind to the Flyers in the injury department, either.

The team placed goaltender Sam Ersson - a teammate of Rasmus Andersson and Mikael Backlund at this past spring's World Championship - on injured reserve. They then lost captain Sean Couturier to injury Thursday against Nashville - he did not play in last night's loss.

New addition Trevor Zegras leads the club with 13 points (more on him below), while forward Owen Tippett is tops on the team with five goals.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.0%
28th
Flyers
19.4%
19th
Penalty Kill
Flames
76.9%
T-19th
Flyers
90.0%
2nd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
54.47%
4th
Flyers
47.91%
24th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.36%
12th
Flyers
53.94%
7th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the first of two meetings between Calgary and Philadelphia, with the return fixture set for New Year's Eve at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames swept last year's season series with identical 6-3 wins. Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau each potted a pair of goals in Calgary's 2024-25 home opener against Philadelphia in a game that also featured a tally by Joel Farabee for the visitors.

In their last visit to the City of Brotherly Love this past March, the Flames raced out to a 3-0 lead thanks in part to a pair of Connor Zary tallies en route to a 6-3 triumph.

Did You Know?

A trio of Calgary skaters come into tonight's contest on point streaks of four games or more.

Nazem Kadri has collected points (3G, 3A) in each of his last five games, while Joel Farabee (2G, 2A) and Jonathan Huberdeau (1G, 3A) each have points in four straight appearances.

Morgan Frost, meanwhile, will look to start a new run this evening after his five-gamer came to an end Saturday against the Predators.

Huberdeau puts in rebound of Bean shot in third period

4. Teammate Ties

There are more than a few connections between Calgary and Philadelphia personnel ahead of this evening's contest.

Calgary forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost both began their NHL careers with Philadelphia, coming over to the Flames in that late January trade, while Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway began his NHL career in the Stampede City.

Netminder Dan Vladar could face his former Calgary teammates for the first time tonight, since signing in Philadelphia as a free agent this past July.

And the Flyers also boast a pair of defencemen that played their junior hockey in Calgary with the Hitmen.

Travis Sanheim was a D partner with Flames blueliner Jake Bean during the 2015-16 WHL season, while Egor Zamula also spent time with the Hitters during his junior career.

Rasmus Andersson scored his first NHL goal against the Flyers in 2018, while Kevin Bahl's first NHL point - as a member of the New Jersey Devils - also came against Philadelphia in 2021.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Joel Farabee

He's been repeatedly mentioned as one of Calgary's top performers to start the season, and now, Joel Farabee is starting to light the lamp.

He rifled home a one-timer in the third period of Saturday's game in Nashville and now has goals in two of the three games on this current four-game road trip.

Farabee is five goals away from 100 in his NHL career, and all but eight have come at even strength.

Farabee scores to make it a one-goal game in Nashville

Flyers - Trevor Zegras

Zegras had - count 'em - 14 shot attempts in Saturday's loss to the Leafs, finishing the contest with one assist, his ninth of the year.

And so far in his brief stint in Philadelphia, Zegras is on track for a career year, with 13 points in 11 games to start the new campaign.

The former No. 9 overall pick was dealt to the Flyers after five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, and in his new home, he's on pace to best the 23-goal, 65-point campaign he put up in Orange County in 2022-23.

Zegras has points in his last four games, and in two of those contests, he's enjoyed three-point nights including a two-goal, one-assist effort Thursday against Nashville.

