Comeback Falls Short

Flames get two goals in third but lose 4-2 to Predators

gamer
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

NASHVILLE — Jonathan Huberdeau and Joel Farabee scored in the third period as the Flames rallied, but ultimately lost 4-2 in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Calgary fell behind 3-0 in the first period and pushed back in the final frame but couldn’t find the equalizer, the Predators getting a late empty-netter to seal the deal

Dustin Wolf allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period and was replaced by Devin Cooley to start the second, who stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Michael Bunting got the homeside on the board at 10:29 of the opening frame when he tipped a wrister from Spencer Stasney that changed direction and went up high past Wolf.

The Preds made it 2-0 just 49 seconds later when Matthew Wood got a puck in the high slot, spun around and scored.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund skated the puck up the ice shorthanded later in the period, going around Preds blueliner Nick Blankenburg and getting off a great backhand shot but was denied by Juuse Sarros.

On their ensuing trip down the ice, Jonathan Marchessault would make it 3-0 when he beat Wolf with a wrister while still a man up with just under five minutes to go to the first intermission.

Cooley's biggest save of the middle stanza came on a backdoor chance by Steven Stamkos, denying the veteran with a massive stop.

Brayden Pachal and Calgary product Ozzy Weisblatt got into a scrum after a whistle, both tagged with two-minute roughing penalties but the Flames defenceman also receiving a 10-minute misconduct.

Skating four-on-four, Huberdeau threaded a pass to Nazem Kadri but Saros stopped him, while at the other end Cooley swallowed up a wrist shot from Marchessault on a partial breakaway.

Blake Coleman later had a crack at rebound right on the doorstep but couldn’t beat Sarros.

Kadri laid a big hit on Brady Skjei behind the Preds net, but on the ensuing Nashville rush, Cooley had to go post-to-post to stop Nick Perbix’s shot off a cross-ice feed from Luke Evangelista.

Cooley made a stellar stop on Marchessault early in the third, lunging across to his right and getting a blocker on the shot, leaving the Preds forward looking skyward and shaking his head.

Not long after, Huberdeau scored at 4:39 of the final frame, dropping to one knee at the side of the net to put in the rebound of a Jake Bean shot.

Huberdeau puts in rebound of Bean shot in third period

Kadri set up the second goal, carrying the puck into the Nashville zone and slinging it over to Farabee who one-timed it home at 11:57 for his second of the season.

Farabee scores to make it a one-goal game in Nashville

Notable that former Nashville broadcaster and the man who coached Calgary to their Stanley Cup win in 1989, Terry Crisp, was inducted into the Predators Golden Hall during the first intermission.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

GettyImages-2244045515
GettyImages-2244045449
GettyImages-2244044074
GettyImages-2244044355
FTV_0081
+9 FTV_0129
FTV_0136
FTV_0172
FTV_0177
FTV_0183
FTV_0198
FTV_0222
FTV_0227
FTV_0260
FTV_0287

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Predators 01.11.25

Warmups by Ty Pilson. Game action from Getty Images

They Said It:

"We'll go off script for 10% and that's what's hurting us"

"Effort's there, but execution just isn't"

"Most of the game, we were the better team"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 35, NSH 24

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, NSH 1-4

Faceoffs: CGY 47.4%, NSH 52.6%

Hits: CGY 18, NSH 13

Blocked shots: CGY 16, NSH 16

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 25, NSH 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, NSH 7

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this trip in Philadelphia Sunday (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet). They then return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY at NSH | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

Flames Settle For Point Versus Senators

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

Game Day Notebook - 30.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Senators

'Really Special For Me'

Flames Fall 4-3 To Maple Leafs

'Practice What You Preach'

'Looks Different From Ice Level'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

Future Watch Update - 27.10.25

Sunday Night Delight!

Game Day Notebook - 26.10.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

Flames Defeated By Jets