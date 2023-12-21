5 Things - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

1. On The Road Again

‘Tis the season!

With Christmas just mere days away and folks getting that last minute shopping done, the Flames are prepping for two more tilts before enjoying a three-day break for the holidays.

The group is looking to build off a two-game win streak as they roll into Anaheim for a clash against the Ducks tonight before wrapping things up against the Kings Saturday.

"I think it’s important,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said following Wednesday’s skate in Calgary. “We have to keep finding ways to win games, and our job now is to try to chase the teams down that are in front of us.

"By doing that, it’ll allow us to get to the .500 mark. Our play over the last little while has been improved, so we just have to make sure we keep that for these two games before Christmas."

The Flames topped the Florida Panthers 3-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday, with Martin Pospisil, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman scoring for the homeside.

In his first game back after missing the previous seven due to injury, Jacob Markstrom was sensational stopping 33 shots for his seventh win of the campaign. He now sits just one victory away of 200.

"He was great,” Blake Coleman said after Monday's win. “Looked like he hadn’t missed a beat, really calm, made the first stops, big penalty-kill saves. Everything you need from him, he gave to us tonight, it’s also a nice boost just to know he’s back. He’s a big voice and a big leader in our room."

The Flames are right in the thick of it of the wild card hunt in the Western Conference thanks to the wins, sitting three points back of Arizona who have one game in hand.

They'll look to continue that trend, facing the Ducks for the first of three match-ups this campaign. The Flames went 3-1 against their Pacific Divsion rivals last season and are 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings.

“Very hard working team, that’s one thing we know for sure that we’re going to see from them,” Huska said on the opponent. “I do still feel that this is still about our team and we have to make sure we’re doing things the right way.

“As much as you prepare for your opponent, know what their tendencies are, we have to be really good at what we’re trying to do if we want to have success.”