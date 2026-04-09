5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

1. Back To Denver

When the Flames landed at Denver International Airport Wednesday afternoon, there was a sense of familiarity. After all, it was just over a week ago the team left the Mile High City - on this same, six-game road swing - following a difficult setback to the Avalanche at Ball Arena.

And just like the last time the team visited Colorado, Calgary comes in with three points from their last two games, following Tuesday's 4-3 overtime setback in Dallas.

That hard-working effort exemplified what this group is trying to accomplish over the final five games of the season. To set the standard for the fall, and give the young talent on this team some valuable reps before everyone breaks away for the off-season.

"We're a hardworking team. We're tough to play against," defenceman Olli Määttä said post-game Tuesday. "I think we frustrate teams, and I think we showed it in the first two periods. I think that's the way we've got to play.

"It's been a message, basically every day, and I think Husk (Head Coach Ryan Huska) is telling us that, and that's how you build the identity and culture in this team."

And even though the Flames' post-season fate was officially confirmed Tuesday night, there's lots to play for over these final 300 minutes of hockey. Contracts, spots in next year's team, pride.

It's all at stake, and it continues tonight.