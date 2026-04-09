5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

Flames stop in Denver for second time in as many weeks (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

260409_5things
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Back To Denver

When the Flames landed at Denver International Airport Wednesday afternoon, there was a sense of familiarity. After all, it was just over a week ago the team left the Mile High City - on this same, six-game road swing - following a difficult setback to the Avalanche at Ball Arena.

And just like the last time the team visited Colorado, Calgary comes in with three points from their last two games, following Tuesday's 4-3 overtime setback in Dallas. 

That hard-working effort exemplified what this group is trying to accomplish over the final five games of the season. To set the standard for the fall, and give the young talent on this team some valuable reps before everyone breaks away for the off-season.

"We're a hardworking team. We're tough to play against," defenceman Olli Määttä said post-game Tuesday. "I think we frustrate teams, and I think we showed it in the first two periods. I think that's the way we've got to play.

"It's been a message, basically every day, and I think Husk (Head Coach Ryan Huska) is telling us that, and that's how you build the identity and culture in this team."

And even though the Flames' post-season fate was officially confirmed Tuesday night, there's lots to play for over these final 300 minutes of hockey. Contracts, spots in next year's team, pride.

It's all at stake, and it continues tonight.

2. Know Your Enemy

With five games to play in the regular season, the Avalanche now know they'll enter the playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference. And with a win this evening, Colorado can clinch the Presidents Trophy as regular season champs for the fourth time in club history.

The Avalanche come into play Thursday having just split a home-and-home set with the Blues, winning the road fixture by a 3-1 final score Tuesday evening on the strength of a two-goal performance from Valeri Nichushkin.

But Colorado suffered a loss in Tuesday's second period, when former Flame Nazem Kadri left the game and did not return after he appeared to take a puck to the hand. After the game, his Head Coach figured the extent of Kadri's ailment would be made more clear in the coming days.

"Give it a day or two and we should know more, sort of figure out what his pain tolerance is," Jared Bednar told reporters. "I’m sure it’s something he may or may not be able to play through, but we’ll take it day by day and see how it goes."

Kadri had two powerplay goals in the last meeting between Colorado and Calgary March 30, a contest that came just over three weeks following his return to the Avalanche in a deadline-day deal.

Each of the Avalanche's final five games are against Pacific Division opponents. After tonight, they'll host Vegas before an Alberta back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, with their regular-season finale slated for home ice Apr. 16 against Seattle.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.6%
31st
Avalanche
17.6%
T-25th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
79.6%
15th
Avalanche
84.2%
1st
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
49.63%
15th
Avalanche
56.71%
2nd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.22%
25th
Avalanche
55.27%
4th

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game is the middle chapter in the three-game season set between Calgary and Colorado. Brennan Othmann and Ryan Strome scored in the Flames' loss here Mar. 30 to open their six-game road trip. 

After tonight's contest, the two sides will meet once more on Scotiabank Saddledome ice this coming Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. MT.

Did You Know?

Adam Klapka's two-point effort Tuesday at Dallas served as the fourth multi-point game of his NHL career and second this season, a feat he also achieved Jan. 17 against the Islanders.

But his first career multi-point game came just over a year ago in Denver, when he scored and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for the latest from Thursday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Olli Määttä

Määttä is set to hit a big milestone tonight, with this contest at Colorado slated as his 800th NHL game. 

And Tuesday in Dallas, he hit a personal best, too. His 30:00 of ice-time was the most he's ever logged in a regular-season game, and the most since the 31:57 he played May 25, 2017, the night his Penguins knocked off the Senators in double OT to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Since joining the Flames, Määttä has collected two goals and 12 points, only six points fewer than the 18 he amassed in 70 games with Utah in 2024-25.

Avalanche - Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon matched his career high in goals with his 51st of the campaign Apr. 4 at Dallas, and this season marks the second time the former No.-1 pick has surpassed the 50-goal mark in his career.

He had a tally and two helpers the last time these two teams met Mar. 30 at Ball Arena.

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