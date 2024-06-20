2024 Mock Draft - Alex Medina

1. San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

The consensus first pick can do it all. Shoot, pass and even defend. Celebrini possesses a 200-foot game and oozes confidence with the puck which resulted in his Hobey Baker-winning season at Boston University.

He’s the engine of any offence whether it was with Boston or on the international stage, there’s not much he can’t do already at such a young age.