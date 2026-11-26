Friday will mark the 172nd regular season game between the Ducks and Kings, with Anaheim owning a 79-64-28 record in the all-time series, 45-26-16 at Honda Center/Arrowhead Pond. The Kings haven’t won at Anaheim since November 29, 2024.

Some fun facts about the rivalry:

The first showdown came December 2, 1993 at what was then known as the Great Western Forum, a 3-2 Kings win that would set the tone for the rivalry with 60 combined penalty minutes (including six roughing minors and one fight involving Stu Grimson and Philip Crowe).

Honda Center and what is now known as Crypto.com Arena are 31 miles apart, an approximate drive of 35 minutes (slightly longer with traffic).

The Ducks became the first California team to win the Stanley Cup in 2007, but the Kings have since won two Cups (in 2012 and 2014). The Kings were founded in 1967 while the Ducks made their NHL debut in 1993.

The Kings made their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 1993 (losing to Montreal in five games), and the Ducks played their first game in franchise history three months later.