The Ducks' beloved mascot, Wild Wing, has a brand-new theme song, “Wild Wing!” by Orange County superhero punk rock band The Aquabats!, available on all streaming platforms beginning today, Nov. 27.

WATCH: Wild Wing! by The Aquabats!

Written in honor of the Ducks’ iconic mascot, “Wild Wing!” celebrates the larger-than-life personality, superhero spirit and high-flying energy of Wild Wing and Ducks fans everywhere. This special song can be heard at Ducks games at Honda Center in addition to the Duck’s and Wild Wing’s official social media channels and The Aquabats’ official music streaming platforms.

“Wild Wing is the only superhero in Orange County with a costume as cool as ours, so when he asked us to write him a theme song, we said yes before he finished the question,” said The MC Bat Commander of The Aquabats! “We've been an Orange County band for over 30 years, and this song is made for the best mascot in hockey and Ducks fans everywhere. Turn it up, flap your wings and let's go Ducks!”

Formed in Orange County in 1994, The Aquabats! have spent more than three decades bringing their signature blend of punk rock, superhero antics and anti-negativity to fans around the world. Known for their colorful costumes, power belts, masks and loyal multigenerational following, the band has become a beloved fixture of Southern California music and pop culture.

The Aquabats! also created and starred in The Aquabats! Super Show!, a live-action musical action-comedy series that premiered on the Hub Network in 2012 and earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, including one win. The band celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024 with the release of its fan-funded album FINALLY! and two sold-out performances at The Glass House in Pomona, Calif.

The current lineup features Christian Jacobs as The MC Bat Commander (lead vocals), Chad Larson as Crash McLarson (bass, vocals), Ian Fowles as Eaglebones Falconhawk (guitar), Richard Falomir as Ricky Fitness (drums), James Briggs as Jimmy the Robot (keyboards, woodwinds, vocals), Boyd Terry as Cat Boy (trumpet), Corey Pollock as Chainsaw The Prince of Karate (guitar), and Matt Gorney as Gorney (keys).

“Wild Wing!” is available to stream and download on all platforms beginning today, Nov. 27.

About The Aquabats!

The Aquabats! are an Orange County-based punk rock band formed in 1994, known for their energetic live performances, superhero-inspired costumes and message of anti-negativity. The band created and starred in The Aquabats! Super Show!, a musical action-comedy series that earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations and one win. The Aquabats! celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2024 with the release of FINALLY!. For more information, visit The Aquabats! on their official website and social media channels.

About Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey’s ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.