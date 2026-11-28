The Ducks (12-14-1) seek revenge as they travel to Crypto.com Arena to face the Kings (9-12-2) in the second game of a back-to-back.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim started the game 2-0 but couldn’t sustain momentum and fell to the Kings, 5-3 on Black Friday.

“We got ourselves on our heels there early in the second,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “They scored two goals, funny goals, and they slowed down the pace. We were skating well in the first period, and I think we got standing around there a bit.”

Stian Solberg had the team’s first two goals, good for the firsts of his young pro career. The scores came 1:16 minutes apart good for the fastest two goals by a Ducks defenseman in team history.

It was a big moment for Solberg, and his home country of Norway, as he psyched out Mats Zuccarello on his first goal.

“That was a special moment for me and a lot of fun to put that in the back of the net,” Solberg said. “That’s probably something I’m going to remember for a long time… It was kind of funny it was him. I’m probably going to shoot (Zuccarello) a text.”

“He's been really good,” Quenneville said of Solberg. “A short amount of time here watching him play, he really adds a nice piece to our team and our backend and nice to see him get some production.”

Beckett Sennecke scored the other goal for his team in his first return to action after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.

As for the Kings, the win gave L.A. its second-straight victory.

Zuccarello had two goals for his team while Adrian Kempe, Andre Lee, and Trevor Moore tacked on the additional three.

Quenneville said Lukas Dostal will start in-net for Anaheim for today’s game.

The Ducks will be back home against Minnesota on Tuesday, Dec. 1.