Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's winning streak at 4

Forward gets 1st 2 assists of season, Dostal makes 27 saves for Anaheim

Kraken at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Jansen Harkins got his first two assists of the season for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center on Tuesday.

Cutter Gauthier, Jacob Trouba, Alex Killorn and Ross Johnston scored, Jackson LaCombe also had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves for the Ducks (30-23-3), who won their final two games before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Jordan Eberle and Shane Wright scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for the Kraken (26-20-9), who had won four in a row.

Gauthier gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:01 of the second period, scoring five seconds after Anaheim's first power play expired. LaCombe's touch pass to Gauthier in the right circle went off the heel of his stick and fluttered only a short distance, but Gauthier skated into the puck and was able to slap it five-hole on Grubauer for his 25th goal of the season.

The Ducks stretched the lead to 2-0 with 33 seconds left in the period. Harkins warded off Matty Beniers along the right wall and passed the puck back to Trouba, who had skated in off the bench and scored with a one-timer from the right point.

Killon made 3-0 just 24 seconds into the third period. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, Killorn took a pass low in the right circle and scored five-hole on Grubauer, who was out of position.

Johnston then made it 4-0 at 13:54. Grubauer misplayed the puck behind his net, allowing Harkins to push it out front to Johnston, who scored into the open net.

Eberle scored with a deflection at 15:31 to cut it to 4-1, and after the Kraken pulled Grubauer for the extra skater, Wright scored on another deflection to make it 4-2 at 17:29.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Ducks Come Out and Play the Kraken in Final Game Before Olympic Break

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to San Diego

Kreider scores twice, Ducks hand Golden Knights 5th loss in row

PREVIEW: Ducks Return Home Eyeing Season Sweep of Vegas

Ducks to Host Come Out and Play Night with the Offspring on Tuesday, February 3

Tolopilo makes 32 saves, Canucks shut out Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Start New Streak in Vancouver

Ekholm gets 1st NHL hat trick, Oilers end Ducks' winning streak at 7

Dostál Named NHL Third Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Eight in Edmonton

Sennecke completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, Ducks top Flames for 7th win in row

Gauthier, Mintyukov help Ducks hold off Kraken for 6th straight win

Ducks Team Up with Hall-of-Famer Selanne for Custom-Designed Vans on Sale Sunday, February 1

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Six Straight

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make it Five Straight in Colorado

LaCombe Named to Team USA Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Gauthier scores 2 on birthday, Ducks hold off Rangers for 4th win in row