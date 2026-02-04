Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's winning streak at 4

Cutter Gauthier, Jacob Trouba, Alex Killorn and Ross Johnston scored, Jackson LaCombe also had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves for the Ducks (30-23-3), who won their final two games before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Jordan Eberle and Shane Wright scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for the Kraken (26-20-9), who had won four in a row.

Gauthier gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:01 of the second period, scoring five seconds after Anaheim's first power play expired. LaCombe's touch pass to Gauthier in the right circle went off the heel of his stick and fluttered only a short distance, but Gauthier skated into the puck and was able to slap it five-hole on Grubauer for his 25th goal of the season.

The Ducks stretched the lead to 2-0 with 33 seconds left in the period. Harkins warded off Matty Beniers along the right wall and passed the puck back to Trouba, who had skated in off the bench and scored with a one-timer from the right point.

Killon made 3-0 just 24 seconds into the third period. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, Killorn took a pass low in the right circle and scored five-hole on Grubauer, who was out of position.

Johnston then made it 4-0 at 13:54. Grubauer misplayed the puck behind his net, allowing Harkins to push it out front to Johnston, who scored into the open net.

Eberle scored with a deflection at 15:31 to cut it to 4-1, and after the Kraken pulled Grubauer for the extra skater, Wright scored on another deflection to make it 4-2 at 17:29.