Ducks to Host Come Out and Play Night with the Offspring on Tuesday, February 3

The Ducks celebrate the return of the club’s collaboration with The Offspring as the Ducks will host the third annual Come Out and Play Night at Honda Center on Tuesday, Feb. 3 (Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken 7 p.m.). Orange County’s very own The Offspring, one of the world’s most iconic punk rock bands of all time, will return to Honda Center for an unforgettable evening featuring appearances from The Offspring band members and exclusive co-branded merchandise.

Members of the band will kick the game off by hitting the ceremonial Take Flight button ahead of opening faceoff. In celebration of this collaboration, Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal and Offspring guitarist Noodles, teamed up to design a specialty, one-of-a-kind, custom goalie mask for Dostal to wear for the game.

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation will host an Offspring-themed online auction featuring one-of-a-kind memorabilia, including Dostal’s custom-designed mask and autographed items. This auction will begin Tuesday, Feb. 3 at noon PT and close Wednesday, Feb. 4 at noon PT. Fans can bid by texting DUCKS to 76278 or by visiting Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

Access to the Anaheim Team Store will be exclusive to fans with a ticket to the Ducks vs. Canucks game. For additional information and special ticket offers to Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring, visit AnaheimDucks.com/OffspringTickets.

About The Offspring

The Offspring, a world-renowned punk rock band from Orange County, marked four decades of their illustrious career in 2024. The group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling punk rock bands in history. The band's current lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, additional instruments by Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.