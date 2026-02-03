PREVIEW: Ducks Come Out and Play the Kraken in Final Game Before Olympic Break

The Ducks look to go into the break on a high note at Honda Center in the return of the collaboration with The Offspring for Come Out and Play Night (7 p.m. PT)

2025-26_ADHC_SM_COaPN_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (29-23-3) close out the final game before the Winter Olympics break as they take on the Kraken (26-19-9).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be nationally televised on TNT and streamed on HBO Max.

For the third time, tonight marks the return of the team’s collaboration with The Offspring for Come Out and Play Night. The famous punk rock band will kick the game off by hitting the ceremonial Take Flight button ahead of opening faceoff. Additionally, fans can purchase co-branded Ducks-Offspring merch as long as they have a ticket to Kraken-Ducks.

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation will host an Offspring-themed online auction featuring one-of-a-kind memorabilia, including a goalie mask Lukas Dostal custom-designed with Noodles, the band’s lead guitarist. The auction will begin Tuesday, Feb. 3 at noon PT and close Wednesday, Feb. 4 at noon PT. Fans can bid by texting DUCKS to 76278 or by visiting Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

On Sunday, Anaheim beat Vegas, 4-3, and swept the season series against the Golden Knights. If the outcome sounds familiar, it’s because all three games this season were won by that score.

Dostal had 28 saves in the win while Troy Terry, who returned from missing the previous 11 games with an upper-body injury, had two assists. Chris Kreider scored two goals and earned his fourth multi-goal contest of the season.

“It was a really good start, a detailed game, an honest game and a defense-first game,” Kreider said. “We were on our heels a little bit too much at the end there, but we found a way."

The Ducks improved to 17-0-0 when leading after the second period and are 11-0-0 when scoring first at home.

The win also moved Anaheim back into playoff contention as the team is tied with Seattle in points (61) for third in the division. Both teams are just three points behind Vegas for first place.

While that may make the stakes of tonight’s game pretty high, Quenneville knows the Pacific Division is going to be tight all the way to April.

“Everybody’s probably thinking the same way, that we all have chances,” Quenneville said. “Everybody’s probably thinking that if you put three or four games together, you can move by a number of teams. But don’t think you’re gonna be there long and just rest on your laurels. It’s going to be a test for everybody right until the end.”

The Kraken are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated (20-0-0) in games where they take a multi-goal lead.

This is the final regular season matchup between these two teams. The Ducks took the most recent game, beating the Kraken 4-2 on Jan. 23, and if they win tonight, they will split the series with Seattle.

