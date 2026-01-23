PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Six Straight

Anaheim will go for a sixth straight win tonight against the Kraken in Seattle (7 p.m. PT on Victory+ and KCOP-13)

IMG_9141
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (26-21-3) look to make it six in a row when they head to Seattle to take on the Kraken (22-18-9).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim continued its winning ways on Wednesday beating the Avs 2-1 in shootouts. Jeffrey Viel scored the game’s regulation goal, good for his second goal in as many games with Anaheim, while Lukas Dostal had 40 saves on the night and stopped Colorado’s two shootout attempts earning his fourth consecutive win.

“The guys did a hell of a job in the defense, honestly,” Dostal said. “They allowed me to see pucks. Whenever there was a crossing pass, we know they play like that, so I was just trying to make sure that I’m aware of five guys on the ice that play against me and it worked out well today.”

All the big plays from Anaheim's 2-1 shootout victory over Colorado

Tonight’s game begins a six-game slate against Pacific Division opponents prior to the WinterOlympic break. The Ducks will see the Kraken twice within that span, closing out a four-game regular season series between the teams. As of today, Anaheim has a two-point lead over Seattle in divisional standings.

Per head coach Joel Quenneville, Dostal will get the start tonight for the Ducks making it his sixth start in the last seven games. While the workload is high, Quenneville is riding the hot hand of his goaltender, especially with the divisional slate beginning tonight.

“I think that we gotta take care of business here,” Quenneville said of tonight’s matchup in Seattle. “I think that no matter what the situation is, I think he would be getting these starts with the momentum that he has right now. It’s a good opportunity for him to get back in there.”

As for Seattle, the team got back in the win column with a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Wednesday night, ending a four-game losing skid. Matty Beniers leads the team with 32 points while Jordan Eberle paces the club in scoring (17 goals) and Vince Dunn’s 24 assists lead that category.

Radko Gudas anticipates a physical battle tonight knowing what’s at stake for both teams with Seattle holding a 2-0 advantage over Anaheim thus far this season.

“They’re a team that makes the other team feel very frustrated about their game,” Gudas said of the Kraken. “They play a physical game, they have a ton of fast skill guys … I feel like we’re doing the right things out there and it’s been working for us so we’re looking forward to continuing building on what we did the last few games. I think if we can sustain that and if we can stay out of the box against these guys, we can have success tonight.”

After missing Wednesday’s game as a late scratch, Mason McTavish (upper body) will not be available tonight yet Quenneville is “hopeful” No. 23 will return towards the end of the team’s road trip.

News Feed

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make it Five Straight in Colorado

LaCombe Named to Team USA Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Gauthier scores 2 on birthday, Ducks hold off Rangers for 4th win in row

Ducks Look to Keep Rolling vs. Rangers

Granlund scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Kings

PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Run It Back in Anaheim

Ducks Rally Past Kings in Shootout

PREVIEW: Ducks Head Up to LA to Tangle With Kings

Ducks Acquire Viel from Boston

Dostal makes 24 saves, Ducks hold off Stars to end 9-game slide

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight win

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Do Some Sabre Rattling Tonight in Buffalo

Hurricanes score 4 straight, defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row

Top Local Chefs Unite for 25th Annual Dux in Tux  Presented by Honda Sunday, Jan. 11

PREVIEW: Ducks Have Carolina On Their Minds

Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park Sunday, Feb. 22

Ducks Recall Washe from San Diego