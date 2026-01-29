Ducks Look to Start New Streak in Vancouver

After having their seven-game win streak snapped in Edmonton, the Ducks look to end their road trip on a high note tonight against the Canucks (7 p.m. PT on Victory+ and KCOP-13)

2025-26_ADHC_SM_AWAY_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080 33
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (28-22-3) close out their five-game road trip with a visit to Vancouver to take on the Canucks (17-31-5).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

The Ducks remain third in the Pacific Division despite their winning streak coming to an end on Monday with a 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

The power play unit for the Ducks was strong in that game as the team went three-for-four on the night. Those three goals belonged to Mikael Granlund for the hat trick as he scored one in each period.

Head coach Joel Quenneville said while you “hate to waste” effort like that when you come out on the wrong side of the tilt, the unit was so effective it’s something they can hopefully build on moving forward.

“The power play was excellent last game, it was our best of the year,” Quenneville said. “Generated games like that, you usually get something out of it. But that was certainly great to see the response of a lot of different guys and suddenly they just seemed to click. We’re gonna rely on that as we go along here, we’re gonna need it.”

Thoughts from Granlund & Coach Quenneville ahead of tonight's match vs. the Canucks

Vancouver remains at the bottom of the Pacific Division and is 1-11-2 in the month of January. The team’s last win was a 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Jan. 21.

Having lost to the Canucks already this season, “being respectful” for their opponent is something Quenneville is preaching to his team, knowing how Vancouver still plays tough despite its record.

“Let’s be aware they can beat anybody,” he said. “They’re at home here and they’re in a stretch where they’re going need something so [we] expect them to be a very tough opponent tonight.

Additionally, Granlund said a key to tonight’s game is to draw on what worked so well for them during their seven-game winning streak, noting this is the final road game for the group until March 10, so closing it out on a high note would be huge.

“We want to try to end this trip in a good way,” Granlund said. “It’s been a good trip so far, so we’ve been playing some good hockey and it’s going to keep continuing to do that. Playing the right way and not give up anything easy and we’re going to get our chances.”

News Feed

Ekholm gets 1st NHL hat trick, Oilers end Ducks' winning streak at 7

Dostál Named NHL Third Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Eight in Edmonton

Sennecke completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, Ducks top Flames for 7th win in row

Gauthier, Mintyukov help Ducks hold off Kraken for 6th straight win

Ducks Team Up with Hall-of-Famer Selanne for Custom-Designed Vans on Sale Sunday, February 1

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Six Straight

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make it Five Straight in Colorado

LaCombe Named to Team USA Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Gauthier scores 2 on birthday, Ducks hold off Rangers for 4th win in row

Ducks Look to Keep Rolling vs. Rangers

Granlund scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Kings

PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Run It Back in Anaheim

Ducks Rally Past Kings in Shootout

PREVIEW: Ducks Head Up to LA to Tangle With Kings

Ducks Acquire Viel from Boston

Dostal makes 24 saves, Ducks hold off Stars to end 9-game slide