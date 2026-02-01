PREVIEW: Ducks Return Home Eyeing Season Sweep of Vegas

The Ducks (28-23-3) welcome the Golden Knights (25-15-14) to Honda Center as Anaheim returns home for two games before the Winter Olympic Break.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and will be nationally televisedon ESPN.

Prior to the game, the Ducks and Vans are debuting their third collaboration with two limited-edition sneaker designs. Along with a Ducks-themed checkerboard slip-on celebrating Vans’ 60thanniversary, the collection also includes a special shoe custom-designed by Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion Teemu Selanne.

The shoes will go on sale beginning at 3 p.m. at the Honda Center North Entrance and a valid ticket to the game on Feb. 1 is required to purchase the shoes. Fans will be limited to two (2) pairs of shoes per transaction.

After a five-game road trip, Anaheim returns home for tonight’s contest against Vegas. The team went 3-2-0 on the trek but unfortunately is now on the outside of the Pacific Division standings with two consecutive losses.

“End of a long road trip, tie game going to third, one of those things where just a little mistake is the reason we end up losing the game,” Alex Killorn said of the team’s 2-0 loss to Vancouver on Thursday. “We just can’t get shut out. We’ve got to do a better job producing offense.”

Two potential boosts for Anaheim tonight could be the returns of Troy Terry and Mason McTavish, who have missed the last 11 and five games, respectively.

“It’s been frustrating,” Terry said. “Just annoying and frustrating, I would say. But it’s been a process and I feel confident going into (Sunday), so I’m excited.”

Vegas is currently 1-2-2 in its last five games with its most recent loss coming on Saturday to the Kraken (3-2). Jack Eichel’s 63 points leads the team (19 goals, 44 assists) while Pavel Dorofeyev paces the club with 24 goals.

Despite the Golden Knights leading the Pacific Division, the Ducks are 2-0 against them this season, with both wins coming in overtime.

“They have some high-end forwards, and they’re just a good team,” Terry said of the Golden Knights. “(Can’t give) them rush chances. I think we’ve had success in their end. Establish the forecheck and just trying to do whatever we can to establish a ground game going down there.”