PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Eight in Edmonton

One night after a dramatic overtime victory in Calgary, the Ducks vie for an eighth straight triumph when they take on the Oilers in Edmonton (5 p.m. PT on Victory+ and KCOP-13)

By Hayley Elwood
Less than 24 hours after a dramatic OT victory in Calgary, the Ducks (28-21-3) head to Edmonton to face the Oilers (26-19-8) in the second game of a back-to-back.

Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

After being down 2-0 after the first period, Anaheim roared back and won its seventh straight game on Sunday with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames.

This is the second time this season the Ducks have won seven consecutive games, and this current stretch is good for the longest active win streak in the NHL.

The win would not have been possible without the performance of Beckett Sennecke whose overtime goal gave the rookie his first career hat trick and made him the ninth rookie in NHL history to record a hat trick which included an overtime score. His 18 goals this season lead all rookies.

“I noticed they had an extra forward caught down low, so I just tried to get speed up, and then their 'D' kind of took the pass away, so I just decided to shoot it and it went in,” Sennecke said of his game-winner. “It’s awesome. Definitely something I’ll remember. It was my first game in Canada, so that’s pretty awesome, too.”

“He had a special night tonight,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “He’s one of these kids that’s just growing as the season has gone along here. Has the puck a lot, likes to keep it, sometimes a little bit too long, but at the same time, he can make high-end plays.”

Tonight’s game is the third of six straight Pacific Division matchups for the Ducks. It’s a big one as only one point separates Anaheim (59) and Edmonton (60) in the Pacific Division Standings.

After dropping their previous two games, the Oilers turned things around on Saturday with a 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

Connor McDavid, whose 90 points leads the NHL, scored the game-winner in overtime. Unsurprisingly, he paces the club in goals (32) and assists (58).

This is the first matchup between these teams this season. After tonight, they’ll meet twice more with the next game coming Feb. 25 in Anaheim.

