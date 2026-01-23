Ducks Team Up with Hall-of-Famer Selanne for Custom-Designed Vans on Sale Sunday, February 1

The Ducks announced the return of the club’s award-winning collaboration with the legendary Anaheim-born brand, Vans, highlighted by a custom-designed shoe from Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion Teemu “The Finnish Flash” Selanne. The third installment of the Ducks x Vans collaboration will feature two limited-edition sneaker designs, available exclusively at Honda Center on Sunday, Feb. 1, when Anaheim hosts the Vegas Golden Knights (6:30 p.m.), presented by Chick-fil-A.

The collection includes a shoe designed by Selanne and a Ducks-themed version of Vans’ iconic checkerboard slip-on, celebrating Vans’ 60th anniversary. The limited-edition Ducks x Vans shoes will be available for purchase at the North Entrance on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 3 p.m. A valid ticket to the game on Feb. 1 is required to purchase the shoes.

Fans can receive a limited-edition Selanne Bobbleshoe by purchasing a special ticket pack at this link. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Fingerboard giveaway presented by DigAlert. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Ducks x Vans merchandise, including limited-edition Ducks x Vans sweatshirts designed by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club, along with additional specialty giveaway items.

Vans ambassador Steve Van Doren (son of Vans co-founder, Paul Van Doren) and iconic Vans athletes and skaters will be in attendance on Feb. 1 to sign autographs and meet fans during the first intermission near Section 205. Confirmed athletes include Tony Alva, Ray Barbee, Perris Benegas, Steve Caballero, Omar Hassan, Christian Hosoi, Dakota Roche and Geoff Rowley (subject to change).

The Anaheim Ducks are the first and only professional sports franchise to collaborate with Vans. The inaugural Ducks x Vans 30th anniversary collaboration in 2023-24 featured three pairs of Ducks-themed shoes, winning the club’s first-ever Stanley Award for NHL Marketing Campaign of the Year. The collaboration sold out prior to puck drop on the original on-sale date, prompting an online ordering option for the team-branded sneakers where the club sold a total of 10,000 pairs. Last season’s collaboration featured two pairs of limited-edition sneakers designed by forward Leo Carlsson and goaltender Lukas Dostal.

Selanne is the Ducks’ all-time leader in goals (457) and was the first player in franchise history to have his number retired at Honda Center (Jan. 11, 2015). He helped lead Anaheim to California’s first Stanley Cup championship in 2007, scoring a memorable overtime goal against Detroit in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

A 10-time NHL All-Star, Selanne ranks 12th all-time in NHL goals (684) and holds the league record for most goals in a rookie season (76, 1992-93 with Winnipeg). He was a six-time Olympian for Team Finland, earning medals in four Olympic Winter Games appearances and tying the men’s hockey record for most Olympic appearances. Selanne was named Olympic MVP in 2014 and holds the men’s Olympic hockey record for most career points (24-19=43).

Formerly known as The Van Doren Rubber Company, Vans was established by brothers Paul and Jim Van Doren along with partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia. The first Vans store opened for business at 704 E. Broadway in Anaheim, Calif on March 16, 1966. Nearly 60 years later, the small shoe and lifestyle brand once started in a modest Anaheim factory has blossomed into one of the most recognizable brands worldwide.

The Feb. 1 game will also serve as Fire & Rescue Appreciation Night, honoring the dedicated men and women who serve and protect local communities. Fans can participate in the Anaheim Ducks Auction, which will begin Sunday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. PT and conclude Sunday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. PT. Fans can place bids by texting DUCKS to 76278 or by visiting Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit the Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund.

In addition, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will host a Vans-themed online auction featuring one-of-a-kind memorabilia, including a pair of custom-designed Selanne x Vans skates, autographed items, and limited-edition autographed Teemu Selanne Ducks x Vans shoes. This auction will begin Thursday, Jan. 29 at noon PT and close on Friday, Jan. 30 at noon PT. Fans can bid by texting DUCKS to 76278 or by visiting Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

Tickets for the game on Feb. 1 start at $52. Visit AnaheimDucks.com/Vans to purchase tickets.

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the leading skateboarding and original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand inspires and empowers everyone to live “Off the Wall” embodying the youthful spirit of freedom, non-conformity, and relentless drive to push culture across action sports, music, art and design.