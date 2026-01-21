LaCombe Named to Team USA Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe was named to Team USA’s roster today for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. LaCombe is the third-youngest defenseman named to Team USA and the fifth-youngest player for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

LaCombe, 25 (1/9/01), will appear in his first Olympic Winter Games with Team USA and his fourth international appearance for his country. LaCombe is the third Ducks defenseman to be named to Team USA for a Winter Olympic Games, joining Cam Fowler (2014) and Ryan Whitney (2010). Other Ducks players to represent Team USA at the Olympics include Troy Terry (2018), Bobby Ryan (2010) and Guy Hebert (1998).

LaCombe joins goaltender Lukas Dostal and defenseman Radko Gudas (both Czechia), center Leo Carlsson (Sweden), forward Mikael Granlund (Finland) and goaltender prospect Damian Clara (host Italy) as Anaheim’s six players selected to participate in the February Olympic Winter Games.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., LaCombe helped Team USA win gold medals at the 2025 World Championship and 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC). He was part of Team USA’s first gold at a World Championship in 92 years in 2025, scoring 2-3=5 points while he ranked third among tournament leaders with a +11 rating. He earned one assist in six tournament games at the 2021 WJC. He also represented his country at the 2018 U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 6-2, 208-pound defenseman has collected 6-25=31 points in 49 games with Anaheim this season, pacing Ducks defensemen in points, assists and time on ice per game (24:26). He leads the Ducks in time on ice per game, is third in assists (25) and fifth in points (6-25=31).

Signed by Anaheim to an eight-year contract extension through the 2033-34 NHL season on Oct. 2, 2025, LaCombe has recorded 22-69=91 points and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in 197 career NHL games with Anaheim. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 14-29=43 points with an even rating in 75 games, ranking tied for seventh among all NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (12) and 11th in goals (14). LaCombe paced Anaheim blueliners in points, goals, assists, power-play points (2-7=9) and shots (134), and led all Ducks skaters in time on ice per game (22:18).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, LaCombe recorded 19-80=99 points with a +53 rating and 47 PIM in 140 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota (Big Ten) from 2019-23. LaCombe helped the Golden Gophers reach the 2023 NCAA championship game as a senior in 2022-23 while he helped Minnesota reach the Frozen Four three times (2020, 2022 and 2023). He led Minnesota defensemen in points and goals in each of his final three seasons, including 2020-21 (4-17=21 in 27 games), 2021-22 (3-27=30 in 39 games) and 2022-23 (9-26=35 in 37 games).

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will take place from Feb. 11-22. The 12 teams will each play three preliminary games in their respective groups. The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Team USA opens play in the Olympic tournament on Feb. 12 against Latvia. Opening faceoff is set for 9:10 p.m. local/12:10 p.m. PT and the game will air live on USA Network and be streamed live on Peacock.