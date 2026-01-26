Dostál Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Ducks goalie Lukas Dostál was named the NHL Third Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 25.

Dostal, 25 (6/22/00), went 4-0-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average (GAA) and .925 save percentage (SV%) for the week and currently has a six-game win streak, posting a 1.93 GAA and .931 SV% during the span. The win streak is his second of six or more games this season (also Oct. 28 to Nov. 9).

He denied 19 shots in a 5-3 victory against the New York Rangers, Jan. 19. Dostal then made a season-high 40 saves and stopped both shootout attempts in a 2-1 triumph over the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, Jan. 21. He denied 20 shots in a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken, Jan. 23 and closed out the week with 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames, Jan. 25. Dostal ranks tied for eighth place in the NHL with 19 wins.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal owns a 19-12-2 record (3.00 GAA, .895 SV%) through 35 total appearances this season and a 61-70-15 mark (3.22 GAA, .901 SV%, 2 SO) in 156 career NHL outings (all w/ ANA).

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov were also named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week.