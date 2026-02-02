Kreider scores twice, Ducks hand Golden Knights 5th loss in row

Terry has 2 assists in return for Anaheim; Vegas is 0-3-2 during skid

Golden Knights at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Chris Kreider scored two goals for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Sunday.

Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves for the Ducks (29-23-3), who had lost two in a row. Troy Terry, who had missed the previous 11 games because of an upper-body injury, also had two assists.

Mitch Marner, Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl scored, Mark Stone had two assists, and Adin Hill made 19 saves for the Golden Knights (25-16-14), who have lost five in a row (0-3-2), including 3-2 against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, and seven of their past eight (1-5-2).

Kreider gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 13:21 of the first period. Pavel Mintyukov attempted to dump the puck into the corner in Vegas' zone, but it hit Ben Hutton and caromed to Poehling, who skated into the puck before having his centering pass deflect in off the right skate of Kreider.

The Golden Knights have allowed the first goal in three straight games and eight of their past 10.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 1:10 of the second period when he redirected in a point shot from Trouba.

Cutter Gauthier extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:32, scoring a power-play goal with a snap shot short side from the right circle.

Marner scored for the third straight game to make it 3-1 at 9:47. Stone's centering pass from behind the net hit off the skate of Ducks defenseman Ian Moore at the left post and deflected toward the other side of the crease, where Marner shot it into an open net.

Barbashev cut it to 3-2 at 10:40 of the third period. Dostal saved Barbashev's initial one-timer from in close, but the puck trickled behind him, allowing Barbashev to jam it across the goal line.

Poehling scored into an empty net to make it 4-2 at 18:53 before Hertl scored with six seconds left for the 4-3 final.

