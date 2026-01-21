PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make it Five Straight in Colorado

The Ducks (25-21-3) begin a five-game road trip seeking their fifth win in a row with a visit to Colorado to take on the Avalanche (34-5-8).

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Tonight’s game will be a milestone for Alex Killorn as he’ll play in his 1,000th NHL contest. While he joked that he thought about “bubble wrapping” himself during morning skate to make it to tonight’s tilt, he credits his “consistent effort” throughout his career for helping him reach this marker.

“I’m really fortunate, honestly, to be in this situation,” Killorn said. “It’s pretty special and I’m fortunate, for sure … I haven’t really taken it all in just yet. I think once I get through this game tonight I think it’ll become more real.”

The Ducks announced this morning that Jackson LaCombe has been named to Team USA’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. LaCombe becomes the sixth member of the Ducks to represent Team USA at a Winter Olympic Games and is the sixth Duck of this current team selected to participate in this year’s Games.

While head coach Joel Quenneville called it a “tremendous honor” for No. 2, LaCombe described being named to the roster as a “dream come true” saying he’s drawing on his experience competing in the World Championship last year as a way to get ready for Olympic play.

“I think you kind of just get a better understanding of what it’s going to feel like, what it looks like, and what the other teams look like,” LaCombe said. “I got to play with some of those guys on the team over there too, so that made it even more fun.”

The Avs remain atop the Central Division and have continued their dominance this season with the best current record in the league including a 20-1-3 record at home. Colorado comes into this one off a 5-2 win over the Caps on Monday.

Quenneville knows this game will be a good test for his group and said he’s looking forward to his team continuing to build on what they’ve been doing well as of late – especially because Colorado is a team that plays stingy against its opponents.

“They lead the league in goals (and) rush chances,” Quenneville said. “We’ve got to be aware of who’s on the ice but then again, there’s a lot of guys you’ve got to worry about tonight.”

One of those guys is Nathan MacKinnon. In the win over Washington, MacKinnon had two goals and one assist bringing his season goal total to 38 which leads the NHL. Additionally, he is tied for first in points (85) and his 47 assists are good for fourth in the league.

With its current win-streak, Anaheim has moved back into third in the Pacific Division, behind Vegas (first) and Edmonton (second).

After tonight, the team’s next six games before the Olympic break will be against divisional opponents.