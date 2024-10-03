Recap: Ducks Offense Comes Alive in Preseason Win over Utah

All three members of Anaheim's top line found the back of the net, powering the Ducks to a 5-2 preseason victory over the Utah Hockey Club tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 2-2-1 in the preseason with one exhibition game still to play Friday in San Jose.

Anaheim's trio of Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn led the way offensively, combining for six points in their second outing of the preseason. Brock McGinn and Robby Fabbri also scored. Jackson LaCombe, Radko Gudas, Nathan Gaucher, Tristan Luneau and Nikita Nesterenko earned assists, as a total of 11 Ducks collected a point.

Lukas Dostal, who will be Anaheim's top goaltender to begin the season in the absence of the injured John Gibson, turned in a strong night in net with saves on 35-of-37 Utah shots.

Kailer Yamamoto and former Duck Andrew Agozzino scored for Utah, which fell to 4-2-0 in the preseason. Utah will return to Honda Center for Anaheim's home opener on Oct. 16. Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves.

Killorn opened the scoring for Anaheim midway through the first period with a power-play goal, getting inside positioning in the low slot and tipping LaCombe's point shot past Vejmelka to the glove side.