Ducks Recall Husso, Assign Clara to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has assigned goaltender Damian Clara from Karpat of Finland’s Liiga to San Diego.

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-46-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 143 career NHL games (136 starts) with Anaheim (2024-25), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).

Acquired by the Ducks Feb. 24, 2025 from Detroit for future considerations, Husso has posted a 7-2-0 record with two shutouts in nine appearances with San Diego this season. He has combined for a 15-6-0 record in 22 AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids in 2024-25, posting four shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and .910 SV%, ranking tied for fifth among AHL goaltenders in shutouts.

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 66-60-16 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and .909 SV% in 152 career AHL contests with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.

Clara, 20 (1/13/05), combined for a 12-17-0 record with two shutouts in 31 games this season split between Karpat and Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He finished the season with Karpat after being loaned to the club Feb. 15, 2025, ranking tied for fourth among Liiga goaltenders in SV% (.910).

Signed to a three-year entry-level contract June 3, 2024, Clara was named the top junior player in the HockeyAllsvenskan in 2023-24 (Sweden’s second division), the first non-Swedish player to earn the Guldgallret award (Golden Grid). He posted a 25-8-0 record with four shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and .913 SV% in 34 regular-season games, ranking second among HockeyAllsvenskan goalies in wins and GAA. The 6-6, 214-pound goaltender won 10 of his 11 playoff appearances in 2024 (10-1), helping Brynas earn promotion to the SHL. Clara led all HockeyAllsvenskan goaltenders in postseason wins, GAA (1.68) and SV% (.931). At 19 years old, he became the youngest-ever goaltender to lead a team to promotion in the SHL while posting the best GAA (1.68) in qualification history (minimum 10 games).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (60th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Clara became the first-ever player from Italy to be drafted by an NHL team. The Brunico, Italy native helped Italy to a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) Division I, Group B tournament, going 3-1-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .954 SV%. He was named the tournament's Best Goaltender and Top Player on the Team. He also helped Italy win gold at the 2022 WJC Division II tournament, earning the Best Goaltender award. Internationally, he has represented Italy in the Division I World Championships in 2021, 2023 and 2024. At 16 years old in May 2021, Clara became the youngest goaltender to ever dress at the World Championships, and the youngest player overall in more than 80 years.