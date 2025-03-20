A Closer Look: Cutter Gauthier

Nickname: Cut

Favorite hockey moment of your career: Winning World Junior gold with Team USA

Favorite off-day activity: Golf

Favorite musical group or artist: Drake

Favorite movie: Grown Ups

Favorite TV show: Entourage

Favorite TV Show / Movie Character: Johnny Chase (Entourage)

Celebrity crush: Margot Robbie

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: Playing football

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Teemu Selanne

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite cheat meal: Ice Cream

One food you will not eat: I'll eat anything

Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Getting paid to play a sport you love

Something fans would never guess about you: I can juggle and I'm ambidextrous in golf

Go-to karaoke song: Tequila

Favorite animal: Lion

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Got into a fight at school

Hero growing up: Sidney Crosby

Favorite place to vacation: Florida

Personal goal song: Cut It by OT Genasis

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you? Mason McTavish

Phone's screensaver/background photo: Picture with my girlfriend

Most-used emoji: Red heart