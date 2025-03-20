A Closer Look: Cutter Gauthier

Nickname: Cut
Favorite hockey moment of your career: Winning World Junior gold with Team USA
Favorite off-day activity: Golf
Favorite musical group or artist: Drake
Favorite movie: Grown Ups
Favorite TV show: Entourage
Favorite TV Show / Movie Character: Johnny Chase (Entourage)
Celebrity crush: Margot Robbie
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: Playing football
Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Teemu Selanne
Favorite video game: Fortnite
Favorite cheat meal: Ice Cream
One food you will not eat: I'll eat anything
Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Getting paid to play a sport you love
Something fans would never guess about you: I can juggle and I'm ambidextrous in golf
Go-to karaoke song: Tequila
Favorite animal: Lion
The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Got into a fight at school
Hero growing up: Sidney Crosby
Favorite place to vacation: Florida
Personal goal song: Cut It by OT Genasis
If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you? Mason McTavish
Phone's screensaver/background photo: Picture with my girlfriend
Most-used emoji: Red heart