Preview: Ducks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Hurricanes

The Ducks kick off a five-game homestand tonight against one of the league's top teams, hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center.
Anaheim returns to home ice after a 1-1-1 road trip that ended Thursday night with a 4-1 victory in Nashville. The Ducks trailed 1-0 after the opening period that night, but would claim full control with three goals in the middle frame and 33 saves from John Gibson in his return from injury.
"I thought we were good after the 10-minute mark of the first period," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We started to get some forechecking time and zone time. When we're on our game and we're getting pucks back on the forecheck, it leads to more offensive zone time...We're getting more comfortable with it and we built off of that throughout the game."