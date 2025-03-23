Preview: Ducks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Hurricanes

Gibson earned his 203rd NHL victory in the win over the Preds and now sits just three wins shy of J.S. Giguere's franchise record.

"He was great, he made some unbelievable saves in the third period," said Trevor Zegras, whose two-point night helped sparked Anaheim's offense in the second. "Mr. Orange County. He's got that nickname for a reason. I don't know how much time he missed but it looked like none at all. We're always very happy to have him between the pipes."

With the win, Anaheim improved to 30-31-8 on the season but the club now sits 11 points out of a playoff position.

"There's incremental growth," Cronin said. "As we get more and more familiar with playoff-type games, they'll have to make adjustments that increase the percentages of us being successful. Some of that is puck management, some is decisions on changes. We're a young team. As you saw in the Dallas game, in the second period we got caught on a long shift. You can't have those in playoff games. They're learning. You always try to accelerate the learning curve. They're seeing it, now they have do it."