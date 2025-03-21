Recap: Ducks Complete Season Sweep of Preds with 4-1 Win in Nashville

The Ducks rode a dominant second period to a comeback win on the road, tonight downing the Nashville Predators 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 30-31-8 on the season and capped a three-game road trip at 1-1-1. The Ducks remain nine points out of a Western Conference Wild Card berth.

Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish led the Ducks offensively with multi-point nights, part of a three-goal middle frame that ultimately proved the difference. Jackson LaCombe, Troy Terry and Alex Killorn also netted second-period goals for the Ducks, helping clinch a three-game season sweep of the Predators.

Brett Leason, Pavel Mintyukov, Ryan Strome and Drew Helleson collected assists, while John Gibson earned his 10th win of the season with stops on 33-of-34 Nashville shots in his return from injury.

The victory was also the 203rd of Gibson's NHL career, moving him within three of Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in franchise history.

Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal for the Preds, who fell to 26-34-8 with their fourth straight loss. Goaltender Justus Annunen made 30 saves.

Nashville struck first with a power-play goal less than halfway through the opening period on a quintessential Stamkos one-timer, a bullet from the left circle up over the sliding Gibson's blocker.

Stamkos has scored six goals in his last six games and owns 11 points in his last eight outings, the most productive stretch of his first year in Nashville. The future Hall of Famer ranks second among team leaders in goals (23) and third in points (44) this season.

The Ducks would claim full control in the second period though, striking three times in a nine-minute span - and with the club's young core right in the middle of the action.

The tying goal came on the first of two well-executed rush chances. Leason carried the puck into the zone down left wing, eventually feeding a cross-seam pass to McTavish in the right circle for a low shot on net, which the crashing LaCombe potted from just outside the crease while fighting off a Nashville defender.