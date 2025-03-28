Preview: Ducks Resume Homestand, Host Rangers on Friday Night at Honda Center

With the win, the Ducks improved to 31-32-8 on the season, now 15 points back of a playoff position with 11 games still to play.

Anaheim now turns its attention to a Rangers team fighting for the Eastern Conference's final playoff bid while scuffling to a 3-6-1 mark over its last 10 games - most recently a 3-1 defeat Tuesday night in LA.

“It gets tiring because I feel like over the last few weeks we’ve been playing some good hockey and still losing,” New York center Mika Zibanejad told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. “We find a way to lose.”

Tonight's game also marks the first meeting between the Ducks and Rangers since a December trade that sent veteran defenseman and former New York captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim. Trouba played 364 games as a Ranger across six seasons, earning the 2024 Mark Messier Leadership Award and helping the club to the 2022 and 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

Trouba is the only Ducks defenseman to appear in each of the club's 46 games since the trade, collecting 1-7=8 points and trailing only Jackson LaCombe in average ice-time. Anaheim own a 21-20-5 mark this season with Trouba in the lineup.

Before the deal, Trouba and his old mates held off the Ducks for a 2-1 victory at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, in a game that stayed scoreless until the third period. Will Cuylle and Ryan Lindgren, the latter since traded to the Colorado Avalanche, scored for the Rangers that night, while former Kings netminder Jonathan Quick made 32 saves.

The Rangers (34-32-6, 74 points) sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division, one point back of a Wild Card position.