Ducks Reassign Husso to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-46-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 143 career NHL games (136 starts) with Anaheim, Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).

Acquired by the Ducks Feb. 24, 2025 from Detroit for future considerations, Husso made his Anaheim debut March 12 at Utah and appeared in two contests with the Ducks this season. He has posted a 3-1-0 record with one shutout in four appearances with San Diego this season.

The Helsinki, Finland native has combined for an 11-5-0 record in 17 AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids in 2024-25, posting three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and .908 SV%, ranking ninth among AHL goaltenders in shutouts. The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 62-59-16 record with 14 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and .908 SV% in 147 career AHL contests with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.