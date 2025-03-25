Ducks to Host CHOC Day Sunday at Honda Center

The Ducks will host a full weekend of fundraising activities dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). The Ducks will host these events as part of their ongoing commitment to support CHOC, Orange County’s only pediatric healthcare system.

The weekend will kick off this Saturday, March 29, when the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and Anaheim Lady Ducks (the wives and significant others of players and executives) debut an exclusive brand-new event titled Pucks and Popcorn at The Port Theater in Corona Del Mar, Calif. This special movie experience featuring a private screening of the film, Migration, will include an Anaheim Ducks souvenir movie poster for all guests, complimentary specialty cocktails, gourmet bites and the chance to purchase this season's CHOCO Bears before they are made available to the public at the CHOC Day game on Sunday, March 30. Guests will also have the opportunity to mingle with select Anaheim Ducks players and Lady Ducks before the movie begins.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Pucks and Popcorn, click here.

The festivities will continue Sunday, March 30 on CHOC Day at Honda Center as the Ducks face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5 p.m.). This marks the 18th year of the Ducks’ partnership with CHOC. Ducks fans are invited to participate in the special event in a variety of ways, including purchasing player autographed CHOCO Bears and bidding on the in-game auction featuring Ducks memorabilia and CHOCO Bear packages.

This season, the Anaheim Ducks will hold a CHOCO Bear pre-sale. Pre-ordered CHOCO Bears are available for pick up on CHOC Day (Sunday, March 30) at Honda Center between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. outside the North Entrance. Guests picking up their pre-ordered bears must have a ticket to the game on CHOC Day. All unclaimed pre-ordered bears not picked up by 7:30 p.m. will be donated back to CHOC, with no refunds. Pre-ordered bears will not be available for pick-up after March 30. All sales are final. Visit CHOCO.Givesmart.com on March 26 at noon P.T. to pre-order.

A limited quantity of CHOCO Bears will also be on sale on CHOC Day outside the North Entrance. The fan-favorite, limited-edition stuffed CHOCO Bears are outfitted in custom designed Anaheim Ducks home jerseys and autographed by Ducks players. The CHOCO Bears are available for purchase for $80 each. Bears will be sold pregame on a first-come, first-served basis from noon– 3 p.m. outside the North Entrance and once again with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will benefit CHOC and CHOC at Mission Hospital.

An exclusive auction benefiting CHOC will feature CHOCO Bear packages, Vans memorabilia and Ducks autographed items, including a custom-designed Lukas Dostal goalie mask. Bidding begins this Saturday, March 29 at 10 a.m. P.T. and will close Monday, March 31 at noon P.T. Fans can bid by texting DUCKS to 76278 or visiting CHOCday.givesmart.com. All proceeds raised will benefit CHOC and CHOC at Mission Hospital.

During the game, CHOC patients and physicians will have the opportunity to be a part of in-game elements such as riding the Zamboni, serving as Community Hero and singing the national anthem. CHOC signage will also be prevalent in-game on the center-hung scoreboard screens, as well as on screens throughout the concourses on all three Honda Center levels. In celebration of CHOC Day, all Anaheim Ducks dasher-board partners have donated their location to CHOC for the game.