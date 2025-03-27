Recap: Carlsson, LaCombe Lead Ducks to 6-2 Rout of Bruins

The Ducks crafted one of their best performances of the 2024-25 season tonight on home ice, rolling to a 6-2 victory over the Boston Bruins at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 31-32-8 on the season, 13 points back of a playoff position with 11 games still to play.

Leo Carlsson scored twice for Anaheim, highlighting a night where six of the seven Ducks to find the scoresheet were age 23-or-younger. Nikita Nesterenko, Jackson LaCombe, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish also scored. Alex Killorn tallied two assists, the first marking his 300th career NHL helper.

Goaltender John Gibson earned his 11th win of the season, and the 204th of his NHL career, with stops on 23-of-25 Boston shots. Gibson is now two victories shy of matching J.S. Giguere for the most in Ducks history (206).

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, who fell to 30-34-9 with the club's seventh straight loss. Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in net.

Anaheim controlled the pace of play throughout the opening period and eventually broke through for the night's first lead with less than two minutes to go before intermission. The chance started way back in the defensive zone, as Carlsson pulled a loose puck free and skated ahead on a 2-on-1 rush with Killorn, sliding a short pass to his linemate in the neutral zone before racing up ice. Killorn then gained the blue line and feathered the return feed back to Carlsson, and through a Boston defender in the process, giving the young center plenty of space to beat Korpisalo high to the blocker side while all alone in tight.