Ducks Team Up with Vans for Exclusive Player-Designed Sneakers on Sale Sunday, March 30

The Ducks announced the return of the club’s award-winning collaboration with the legendary Anaheim-born brand, Vans. The second run of the exclusive collaboration will feature two pairs of limited-edition Ducks x Vans sneakers designed by Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson and goaltender Lukas Dostal. The Ducks will celebrate the official release with a special unveiling of the player-designed Ducks x Vans shoes on Sunday, March 30 at Honda Center as the Ducks faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5 p.m.).

The Ducks are the first and only professional sports franchise to collaborate with Vans. Last season’s Ducks x Vans 30th anniversary collaboration featured three pairs of Ducks-themed shoes, winning the club’s first-ever Stanley Award for NHL Marketing Campaign of the Year. The collaboration sold out prior to puck drop on the original on-sale date, prompting an online ordering option for the team-branded sneakers where the club sold a total of 10,000 pairs.

The limited-edition shoes will be available for purchase at the North entrance of the arena on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon PT. A ticket for the game on March 30 will be required to purchase the Ducks x Vans shoes. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Ducks x Vans merchandise including limited-edition Ducks x Vans themed jerseys designed by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club and additional specialty giveaway items.

Vans ambassador Steve Van Doren (son of Vans co-founder, Paul Van Doren) and iconic Vans athletes and skaters will be in attendance to sign autographs and meet fans during the first intermission near Section 205. Confirmed athletes (subject to change) include Tony Alva, Ray Barbee, Perris Benegas, Steve Caballero, Omar Hassan, Christian Hosoi, Angie Marino and Dakota Roche. Professional skateboarder Tony Alva and Steve Van Doren will hit the Take Flight button to start off the game.

The unique designs by Carlsson and Dostal were crowned winners after a fan-driven competition earlier this season, where they faced off against their teammates Alex Killorn and Troy Terry. All four players will debut their custom creations upon arrival at the game this Sunday, March 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m.).

The March 30 game also marks the Ducks' 18th annual CHOC Day. Fans can join in a special charity auction featuring one-of-a-kind memorabilia, autographed CHOCO Bear packages, limited-edition Ducks x Vans shoes and a custom-designed Lukas Dostal goalie mask. The auction will begin on Saturday, March 29 at 10 a.m. PT and close on Monday, March 31 at noon PT. Bid by texting CHOCDAY to 76278 or visiting CHOCDAY.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit CHOC and CHOC at Mission Hospital.

Formerly known as The Van Doren Rubber Company, Vans was established by brothers Paul and Jim Van Doren along with partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia. The first Vans store opened for business at 704 E. Broadway in Anaheim, Calif on March 16, 1966. Over 59 years later, the small shoe and lifestyle brand once started in a modest Anaheim factory has blossomed into one of the most recognizable brands worldwide.

Tickets for the game on March 30 start at $45. Visit AnaheimDucks.com/Vans to purchase tickets.

About Vans

\Vans®,\ a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, formerly known as the Van Doren Rubber Company, is an apparel, accessories and footwear brand, established in Anaheim, Calif. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music, and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.