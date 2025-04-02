Recap: Ducks Earn Season Sweep of Rival Sharks with 4-3 Shootout Win

Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Sam Colangelo tallied multi-point nights before McTavish buried the shootout winner, all guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the rival San Jose Sharks tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 33-33-8 on the season, and 19-17-2 on home ice, with eight games still to play. The Ducks are now on pace for a 23-point improvement in the standings this season, projected to be the second-biggest rise in the NHL.

Anaheim's third line of Zegras, McTavish and Colangelo powered the home side's attack, combining for seven first-period points as the Ducks raced out to an early 3-1 advantage. Jackson LaCombe also scored, helping the Ducks complete a three-game season series sweep of the Sharks - Anaheim's fourth straight year with a winning mark against its Northern California rival. McTavish tallied three assists for his seventh career three-point night.

Between the pipes, Lukas Dostal turned aside 28-of-31 San Jose shots for his 22nd win of the season.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Alexander Wennberg and Shakir Mukhamadullin scored for the Sharks, who fell to a league-worst 20-45-9 on the season and 4-13-2 against divisional foes. Veteran netminder Alexander Georgiev made 34 saves.

Both sides got on the board in the first five minutes and change, with San Jose answering an early Ducks lead amidst a sea of scoring chances on each end of the ice.

Zegras first opened the scoring on a well-executed faceoff play deep in the San Jose zone. McTavish won the draw, pulling it back to Colangelo in the shooter's spot for a quick bid on net, which Zegras deftly tipped under Georgiev's glove from in tight.