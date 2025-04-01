Preview: Ducks Cap Homestand with Battle vs. Rival Sharks

The Ducks will finish a five-game homestand with a vist from a division rival, tonight hosting the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center.
Anaheim enters the homestand finale with a 2-2-0 mark through four games, but coming off a narrow 3-2 defeat to Toronto Sunday night. The Ducks tied the game early in the third period on Sam Colangelo's power-play goal, but the Maple Leafs would reclaim the lead with less than nine minutes to play and hang on from there.
"We had our chances," head coach Greg Cronin said. "It was one of those games going either way and ironically, their fourth line goes out and scores the winning goal on a wrist shot from the wall. We just lost coverage at the net-front. I told them after the second period, the game was evolving into a low-high pass-shot game and that’s what went in but it’s a back-to-back for them and we felt like as the game went along, if we put it deep and we were able to sustain pressure they would lose a little energy. I thought the game plan was working but they got that goal at the end there."