Preview: Ducks Cap Homestand with Battle vs. Rival Sharks

“I thought we battled hard the whole game," added defenseman Jackson LaCombe. "They’re a really good team and I thought we stuck with it the whole time. They got a good bounce with the tip at the end and we just couldn’t get one back.”

The loss dropped Anaheim to 32-33-8 on the season. The Ducks now sit 15 points back of a playoff spot with nine games left to play, not yet mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but the club remains on pace for a 21-point jump in the standings - the second biggest rise in the NHL this season.

"I’ve been up-and-down throughout the whole year and I think each time I come back up [from AHL San Diego], it seems like the team has gotten better and better," Colangelo said.

"It's really good for our players to go through this, but the little details, like face-offs, end up being a big part of games like this," Cronin said. "That's one of those things that we're going to have to learn from."

Despite the loss, Anaheim's young players continue to drive the club's offense in recent weeks, with LaCombe, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish among those leading the way. LaCombe tallied his 29th assist of the season Sunday, continuing what has been a breakout last three months for the 24-year-old. Since the turn of the New Year, LaCombe is tied for eighth among all NHL defensemen in scoring, alongside a pair of Norris Trophy winners in Adam Fox and Quinn Hughes, while his 21 even-strength points are good for fifth during that span.