Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-2 Loss to Canes

Alex Killorn scored his 17th goal of the season and Trevor Zegras brought the Ducks back within one late in regulation, but Anaheim could not complete the comeback tonight in an 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center.

The loss dropped the Ducks to 30-32-8 on the season, 13 points back of a playoff position with 12 games still to play.

Killorn and Zegras provided the Anaheim offense, with the latter's goal making it a 3-2 game with three minutes to play in the third period. Jackson LaCombe and Jacob Trouba collected assists while Lukas Dostal made 32 saves in his 45th appearance of the season.

Taylor Hall netted his sixth career hat trick, including two late goals that halted Anaheim's comeback hopes. Jordan Martinook and Mark Jankowski also scored as the Canes improved to 43-23-4. Former Duck Frederik Andersen earned his 11th win of the season with stops on 35-of-37 Anaheim attempts.

After a scoreless opening frame, the night's first goal would not appear until midway through the second period when Jankowski found free space at the side of the net and chipped home a low shot by Tyson Jost from the high slot.

Acquired from Nashville earlier this month, Jankowski has scored six goals in his first seven games as a Hurricane.

Anaheim briefly pulled even later in the period on a 2-on-1 rush, with Killorn beating Andersen through the five-hole with center Leo Carlsson driving hard to the net.