Preview: Ducks Fly North for Canadian Trek, Battle Flames Tonight in Calgary

The Ducks will head north of the border of the start of a two-game divisional road trip, tonight taking on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
PUCK DROP: 6:30 P.M. PT | WHERE TO WATCH | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim hits the road after completing a five-game homestand at 3-2-0, including a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over the rival San Jose Sharks two nights ago at Honda Center. The Ducks went ahead 3-1 in the first period that night on multi-point efforts from each of Sam Colangelo, Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish, and ultimately held off the Sharks comeback bid on McTavish's shootout winner.