Preview: Ducks Fly North for Canadian Trek, Battle Flames Tonight in Calgary

"I love doing them," McTavish said of his shootout goal with a smile. "I think they are really fun. Credit to [Lukas Dostal]. Me, [Trevor Zegras, Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson] are all out there with him and we do a lot of them. He always likes to work on it too, so it’s something we all work on [together]."

Dostal turned aside 28-of-31 San Jose shots and then stopped all three shootout attempts for his career-best 22nd win of the season.

"He’s been great," head coach Greg Cronin said. "He’s a great athlete and he’s in great shape. He can handle it...In the second period he was under siege and he did a great job."

With the win, Anaheim improved to 33-33-8 on the season, 15 points back of a playoff position with just eight games still to play. However, the Ducks are now on pace for a 23-point improvement in the standings this season, projected to be the second-biggest rise in the NHL.

"You can’t really control what all other teams are doing and whatnot," Zegras said. "You just focus on what we’re doing as the Anaheim Ducks. I think the goal for the rest of the season is to finish with a winning record and I think that’s all something that we’re getting behind."