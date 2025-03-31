Recap: Ducks Can't Complete Comeback Bid in 3-2 Loss to Maple Leafs

The Ducks once again fought back from a two-goal deficit in the third period, but could not finish the job with a third straight win, tonight falling 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 32-33-8 on the season, 15 points back of a playoff position with nine games still to play.

Leo Carlsson and Sam Colangelo scored for the Ducks, the latter tying the game two minutes into the third. Olen Zellweger, Cutter Gauthier, Trevor Zegras and Jackson LaCombe collected assists, as all six Ducks to find the scoresheet were age 24-or-younger. Lukas Dostal made 20 saves in his 47th outing of the season.

Max Domi, Mitch Marner and Steven Lorentz scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 45-25-4 on the season and expanded their lead atop the Atlantic Division. Goaltender Joseph Woll earned his 25th win of the season, and his second over Anaheim, with stops on 28-of-30 Ducks shots.

Toronto appeared to take a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the action when winger Matthew Knies shoveled home a centering pass from linemate Auston Matthews behind the net, but the goal was wiped out by a successful Anaheim challenge for a missed game stoppage - a high stick by Toronto's Mitch Marner just prior to the goal.

Instead the Leafs would go ahead in the final minute of the first period as Domi cut inside off the rush on left wing and beat Dostal with a backhander up over the glove.

Center Scott Laughton, acquired from Philadelphia at the NHL Trade Deadline for a first-round draft pick and forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin, collected an assist on the goal, his first as a Leaf. An Oakville, ON native known for his two-way prowess, Laughton has tallied 1-1=2 points in his first 12 games with Toronto.

Marner briefly doubled the Toronto lead midway through the second, tucking a forehand bid past Dostal on a breakaway.

Anaheim answered on the very next shift though, getting back within one on an impressive individual effort by Carlsson. The big center first tracked down a rebound below the goal line and circled the cage, feeding a pass to Zellweger up high and following it along the right wing wall. Zellweger then returned the favor, allowing Carlsson space to cut to the middle and fire his shot through traffic - a bid that found the post behind Woll and then the back of the net.