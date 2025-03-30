Preview: Ducks Look for Third Straight Win Tonight vs. Maple Leafs

"I think it’s been, since the 4 Nations tournament, he’s come back and he seems like he has more pace to his game, more explosiveness," head coach Greg Cronin said. "I’ve talked about this, about how he needs to get to the inside of the ice, play in the inner third of the ice and he’s doing that. His goal, he just ripped through the middle and snapped it...When he’s not carrying the puck, he’s driving inside ice which is giving him puck recoveries in the offensive zone."

Carlsson owns 10 goals and 10 assists with a +10 rating in the 18 games since representing Sweden last month, tied for 20th in the NHL in scoring during that span.

Also among the young Ducks with a big night Friday was Zellweger, who joined the rush with less than two minutes to play in regulation and beat former Verzina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin up high to tie the game.

"He adds an element to our team that we don't have, he's an explosive offensive player," Cronin said. "He gets up and down the ice. He scores the goal getting up the ice...The thing I love about Zelly is he's fearless. He makes mistakes and you coach him on those mistakes, but it doesn't effect him. On the next shift, he's ready to go."

On the blue line, the Ducks did lose defenseman Jacob Trouba to injury in the third period Friday following an awkward collision with his former teammate, Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, and a subsequent fall into the boards. Trouba did not return to the game and his status for tonight has not yet been announced. Paired with Zellweger in recent games, Trouba is the only Ducks defenseman to appear in each of the club's 47 games since his December trade from the Rangers.