Preview: Ducks Look for Third Straight Win Tonight vs. Maple Leafs

The Ducks continue a five-game homestand with a third straight date against an Original Six opponent, tonight hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs at Honda Center.
Anaheim returns to action tonight after a dramatic comeback victory Friday over the New York Rangers. The Ducks trailed 2-0 with just over five minutes to play in regulation before goals by Cutter Gauthier and Olen Zellweger would force overtime, which Mason McTavish ended on the first shift.
"It was a great comeback," Zellweger said. "It was a great effort down the stretch and three big penalty kills to keep us in it."
The third-period comeback win was Anaheim's eighth of the season, tied for the most in the NHL, and it was largely driven by the Ducks young core - highlighted by a four-point night for center Leo Carlsson.